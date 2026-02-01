THE Nutty Boys, or to use their proper name, ‘Madness’ have long been a favourite of some of our team here at NCB Towers but recently it’s become one of mine (as in he who usually writes these columns for NCB Radio because censoring 500 words from some of other presenters might take a very long time).
Now, I’m autistic. So I’m very good at getting into something and then REALLY getting into something and for a multitude of reasons, partly related to the whole being autistic thing, partly related to having the mental health with a fragility index of a breadstick in a jousting match and thus needing cheering up quite frequently, I’ve recently found myself thoroughly enjoying not only the music of Madness, but their music videos too.
This mini-binge has really struck a chord with me. Firstly, I don’t think I ever fully appreciated that behind the mostly jaunty two-tone rhythms, the words being sang by Suggs and co actually covered a range of topics.
For example, did you know that their ‘farewell’ single which ended up not being a farewell, (Waiting for the) Ghost Train is actually written about apartheid in South Africa?
You did? Well, guess who didn’t. Simon Mills of Smash Hits who wrote in a scathing review of the song: “Their "farewell single" is more of the same doomy stuff about an unfortunate bunch of folk who are all waiting for this train that never comes. Life's like that isn't it?”
A particular favourite of mine is Embarrassment – which is actually a very cleverly written lyric about the teenage sister of Lee Thompson, one of the saxophonists in the band. Long story short, she’d become pregnant with the child of a ‘black man’ and as a result was shamed and rejected by her family.
Although, after the child, Hayley, was born, everyone made friends again, although by then the song had presumably been released but it is a great example of the miscegenation of the time.
I’ve also taken quite a shine to more recent songs of theirs too. Lovestruck, I’ve liked for a long time because it’s a catchy listen using ‘falling in love with a lamp post’ as a metaphor for dependence on alcohol. Admittedly, it’s a subtle connection and the video is a hoot too.
As for other tracks? Pam The Hawk, a more recent one is a lovely album track about a well known beggar who lived in Soho. NW5 is a curious track, which I believe was featured in a German language film. Johnny the Horse isn’t about a horse. Mr Apples is a definite favourite with a confusing but enjoyable enough video.
In fact, I think one of the reasons I’ve found the videos so compelling is as well as being enormous fun to watch, is it’s a fascinating time capsule into a time before I was born. It’s scary to think that Baggy Trousers, for instance was released nearly 46 years ago. Nearly half a century. It’s Madness, I tell you.
