TWO Cornish agriculture students have been recognised for their commitment to the future of agriculture and ambition to shape a more sustainable and resilient industry.
The pair, who both are both students at Duchy College, have been awarded Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Bursaries in order to support their studies.
Henry van den Broek has been awarded a £500 Further Education Bursary, while Holly May has secured a £750 Higher Education Bursary.
Henry is studying T-Level Agriculture and, despite coming from a non-farming background, has already gained experience working on a 450-cow New Zealand-style dairy farm in Cornwall. His interest in regenerative and pasture-based systems, alongside his belief agriculture has the potential to help mitigate climate change, has driven his decision to pursue a career in the industry.
“Farming is entering the most important transition point it has seen in generations, and I want to be at the forefront of helping shape that change,” said Henry.
He plans on using the bursary to fund additional qualifications to improve his employability and support his ambition to work as an agronomist or consultant specialising in regenerative systems, alongside running his own beef and sheep enterprise.
Holly May was awarded a Higher Education Bursary having impressed judges with her vision for the future of British agriculture and the role she hopes to play within it. Growing up on her family’s 400-acre beef farm, she developed a passion for livestock and land management from an early age, alongside a determination to challenge traditional perceptions around women in farming.
Holly has also been announced as a student member of the Cornwall College Group Board of Governors, where she will represent the views of students.
“The next generation of farmers will play a vital role in shaping a stronger, more sustainable and more inclusive industry,” said Holly. “My goal is to be one of them, contributing to the future of British beef farming through innovation, responsibility and a commitment to continuous learning.”
Holly’s long-term ambition is to establish her own suckler herd built on high welfare standards, efficient grassland management and environmental stewardship. She plans to use the bursary by investing in skills and equipment that will help her take on greater responsibility within the family business and beyond.
Now in their fifth year, the Cornish Mutual Young Farmer Bursaries support agricultural students across the South West.
“The bursaries are really important to our students,” said Duchy College senior study programme manager in agriculture Georgie Radmore. “It allows them to fund short courses and certificates to support them in the workplace and their future careers, while also recognising the importance of agriculture as a subject.”
The bursaries were judged by a panel including Cornish Mutual chief executive officer Peter Beaumont. About this year’s Duchy recipients, he said: “Supporting young people who are passionate about the future of farming is essential. Both Henry and Holly showed real insight, ambition and a willingness to help agriculture evolve for the better.”
