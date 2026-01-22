For Cornwall, the award shines a spotlight on the charity’s ambitious Cornwall Rainforest Project, which aims to restore 10,000 acres of land across and around Bodmin Moor. Often seen as a stark and windswept landscape, the moor also holds deep, sheltered valleys where ancient woodland clings on – home to moss-draped oaks, lush carpets of ferns and a wealth of rare species shaped by the Atlantic’s mild, wet climate.