A LANDMARK conservation project rooted in the wild heart of Cornwall has gained global recognition, with Bodmin Moor set to play a central role in restoring one of Britain’s rarest and most evocative landscapes.
The Thousand Year Trust, the UK’s only charity dedicated solely to reviving Atlantic temperate rainforest, has been named a global winner at the inaugural Defender Awards. The honour places the charity among just six winning projects worldwide and brings with it a new Defender 4x4 vehicle and a £100,000 bursary to support its work on the ground.
For Cornwall, the award shines a spotlight on the charity’s ambitious Cornwall Rainforest Project, which aims to restore 10,000 acres of land across and around Bodmin Moor. Often seen as a stark and windswept landscape, the moor also holds deep, sheltered valleys where ancient woodland clings on – home to moss-draped oaks, lush carpets of ferns and a wealth of rare species shaped by the Atlantic’s mild, wet climate.
The project will see 1.28 million native trees planted, helping to recreate the rainforest conditions that once covered large parts of Cornwall. As well as boosting biodiversity, the restoration is expected to capture around 220,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, contributing to the fight against climate change while creating a healthier and more resilient landscape for future generations.
The newly- awarded Defender vehicle will be a vital asset in this work. With much of Bodmin Moor made up of remote and difficult terrain, the 4x4 will act as a mobile base for ecological surveys, enable access to hard-to-reach restoration sites and support engagement with local schools and communities across Cornwall.
Alongside planting trees, the Thousand Year Trust works closely with upland farmers and landowners, helping them transition to nature-friendly land management methods that support both wildlife and sustainable rural livelihoods.
This collaborative approach reflects a long-standing relationship between people and land on the moor, where farming, conservation and heritage are deeply intertwined.
Founder Merlin Hanbury-Tenison said the award validates a long-term vision grounded in place. He said: “Britain has always been a rainforest island at heart, and with Defender by our side, we’re more determined than ever to bring those lost landscapes back to life.
“The awards give us the chance to take this message further than ever before, working hand-in-hand with farmers across the country to restore rare ecosystems while supporting sustainable rural livelihoods.
“This support will help us unlock remote corners of Bodmin Moor through a 10,000-acre restoration programme, reconnect habitats, and scale a model that benefits both nature and rural communities.
“It’s about looking beyond quick fixes and committing to the long view – creating living, breathing rainforests that future generations can cherish.”
As well as the Thousand Year Trust here in Cornwall, other award winners were Next Common Labs, whichregenerates Japan’s satoyama landscapes; Salviamo l’Orso protects Italy’s Marsican brown bear; Skin Check Champions delivers mobile skin cancer clinics across Australia; PolluSub tackles port pollution in France and Litterboom Project stops ocean-bound plastic in South Africa.
