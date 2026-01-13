THE world’s largest garden wildlife survey returns this month.
Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch and count the UK’s garden birds for the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch, which will be held oJanuary 23, 24 and 25.
Nearly 600, 000 people took part in 2025, counting more than nine million birds. In Cornwall nearly 9,000 people took part, with the House Sparrow taking the top spot as the most commonly seen bird, followed by Blue Tit and Goldfinch.
People in Cornwall are asked to spend an hour watching and counting the birds in their garden, allotment, balcony or local park, then send their results to the RSPB.
The Birdwatch, which started in 1979, has since become a much-loved annual citizen science survey, that gives the RSPB a valuable snapshot of how garden birds are doing in the UK. There have now been over seven million surveys over that time, more than 200 million birds have been counted and nearly 12.6 million hours spent watching and counting garden birds.
Beccy Speight, the RSPB’s chief executive, said: “By taking part in the Birdwatch, you and hundreds of thousands of other nature lovers across the UK, are helping us understand how garden birds are doing.
“Birds and wildlife are struggling right now. Every observation counts, even if you see nothing at all. Whether you live in a city or the countryside, anyone, anywhere, can take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch – even if you don’t have a garden.
“A park, balcony, allotment or window box will do. Simply spend an hour and count the birds you see. It’s good for wildlife and evidence shows it’s good for our own wellbeing.”
The results of last year’s UK-wide Big Garden Birdwatch revealed that House Sparrow held the top spot for another year as the most commonly spotted bird, with Blue Tit riding high at number two and Woodpigeon coming in at number three. Starling and Blackbird made up the remainder of the top five most recorded species.
Despite the top 10 remaining the same as the previous year 2024, there were declines in average numbers counted for House Sparrow, Blue Tit, and Starling. It could be that these results are weather related, Storm Eowyn hit last year’s Big Garden Birdwatch weekend, which makes it even more interesting to see this year’s results.
House Sparrows were still ranked number one for the 22nd year in a row but numbers have significantly declined since the Birdwatch began. Average numbers spotted in gardens, parks and community spaces has fallen 64 per cent since the first Big Garden Birdwatch in 1979.
Starlings remained at number four but count numbers fell again by a further six per cent to the lowest average count ever recorded. This is particularly worrying trend and the causes of Starling declines, particularly within the urban environment, are not known.
Great Tit, Goldfinch and Long-tailed Tit all remain in the UK top 10. The latter, looking very much like cotton wool balls on sticks are a treat to see anywhere and frequently observed in small family flocks.
Beccy Speight added: “Even on the greyest winter day, garden birds bring a welcome dose of nature into our everyday lives. Take a moment to pause, to listen, to notice. We need nature, and nature needs us. By joining the Big Garden Birdwatch you’re doing something positive for birds and nature. Because when we act for nature together, we can do so much more.”
“To take part in the Big Garden Birdwatch 2026 in Cornwall, watch the birds from your balcony, in your garden or in your local green space for one hour at some point over the three days. Only count the birds that land, not those flying over. Tell us the highest number of each bird species you see at any one time – not the total you see in the hour.”
Registration for Big Garden Birdwatch 2026 is open now until Sunday, January 25 2026.
To receive a free postal or digital Big Garden Birdwatch guide, which includes a bird identification chart, top tips for your Birdwatch, RSPB shop voucher, and advice on how to attract wildlife to your garden, call 0800 473 0251, text BIRD to 84901, or visit www.rspb.org.uk/birdwatch.
