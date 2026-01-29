The Heifer department was led by two of the finest dairy bred Limousins in from R Tremain & R Greenaway which attained a strong £1290 (9m), followed by Blue heifers to £1190 (11m) for a trio from FW Smetherham, who made more to £1090 and others to £1050 for CW Daniel & Son who sold Angus heifers to £1050 and a bunch of Angus heifers that filled the ring right up made £930 for WT Key & Son, Wadebridge.