Store Cattle
An extremely wet and windy day was met by a red hot store trade with a top call of £2490 (19m) for a pair of first quality Angus steers sold by GM & KH Deacon up from Landulph, who sold well farmed Hereford steers well to £2200 (19m) and £2130 (18m), further strong Hereford steers to £2200 (Non FA, 22m) presented by KG Teague of Coombe.
A single well fed Charolais steer reached £2180 (27m) in from RJ & J Jenkin, Werrington followed by a quality run of Limousin steers which achieved £2170 (23m) for SJ Crago, St Austell who sold more well at £2160 (23m) and £2040 (22m).
Other well-bred Limousin steers to £2000 (19m) for J & L Crouch, Lifton who had more away to £1760 (18m).
Young 14-month-old Angus steers to £1450 for CW Daniel & Son, Rillaton and £1290 (13m) for JS & JM Tucker, St Clether.
A good run of well bred and well farmed heifers on show which sold to excellent demand and sailed away to £2200 (21m) for a well put together Angus from GM & KH Deacon who sold Herefords at £2080 (20m), further well fleshed Herefords to £1900 for TC Utilities LTD, Bude.
Blue heifers away to £1760 (21m) for P Coles, Altarnun who sold another bunch to £1620. A smart, shapley Limousin heifer made £1700 in from TC Utilities again.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
The stirk trade is firing on all cylinders, a great entry and serious demand for all 100 forward.
FW Smetherham, Liskeard presented a super run of Blue steers which hit a huge £1360 (10m) for their first bunch with more reaching £1290 and £1150 (9m).
Further Blue steers up to £1235 (9m) for T Hanniford, Whitestone and £1110 for a good run in from CW Daniel & Son, Rillaton.
Up next was a neat pair of Devon steers which sold extremely well to £1250 (9m) for R Tremain & R Greenaway of Tinagel, Angus steers to £1130 (10m) for CW Daniel.
A run of Limousin steers to £1090 & £1060 (9m) for CP & KL Wearne making the long journey up from Helston again this week. Hereford and Simmental steers rose to £920 (8m) for T Hanniford again.
The Heifer department was led by two of the finest dairy bred Limousins in from R Tremain & R Greenaway which attained a strong £1290 (9m), followed by Blue heifers to £1190 (11m) for a trio from FW Smetherham, who made more to £1090 and others to £1050 for CW Daniel & Son who sold Angus heifers to £1050 and a bunch of Angus heifers that filled the ring right up made £930 for WT Key & Son, Wadebridge.
Draft Ewes
A very fast trade for all Draft Ewes, with a lot of plain small framed Ewes on offer, top on the day was £175 for a Texel from Phil Broad of Davina, Tintagel.
Suffolk x Ewes to £166, Mules to £142 and Hill breeds to £117 from ETR Daniel of Fernhill, St Giles.
Fat Hoggs
A smaller entry of Fat Hoggs and a strong trade, overall average of 328.1p and more could have been sold.
The good meat Hoggs very much sought after, several pens over 335p to a top of 350p for a pen of Charollais x 41kgs, £143.50 from Toby Dance of St Ervan.
Stuart and Kath Griffin of Thorndon, Ashwater saw their 44kgs achieve 339ppk, £149 followed by 336p for two pens of 45kgs, £151 from Margret Dennis of Twickers, Boyton.
Several pens around £150 to a top of £153.50 for a pen of heavies from Stuart and Kath Griffin, Ashwater.
Store Hoggs
A flying trade for Store Hoggs and a top on the day was £138 from Graham and Robert Heal of Starrapark, Davidstow who also realised £133 for their 2nd pen.
Tom Earl of Ethy Barton, Lostwithiel realised £129.50 for his 1st two pens.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.