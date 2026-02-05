Store Cattle
A pleasing run of 200 Stores forward with plenty of well fed and well farmed amongst the ranks, which were well rewarded with some big returns yet again.
A great run of Limousin Steers topped the Store section at £2390 (22m) presented by M & V Stanbury of Launceston who sold more well to £2350, £2180 and £2140 all around the same age.
Well fleshed Hereford Steers away to £1990 (25m) sold by PC, CD & AJC Carter coming up from Constantine, who sold others which rose to £1920, £1910 and £1900.
Other well farmed Hereford Steers to £1880 (23m) for M Haines of Stratton, followed by well fleshed Angus (23m) to £1980 for Bucklawren Livestock in from Looe and more Angus to £1940 (24m) for PC, CD & AJC Carter again.
Strong Blue Steers to £1920 for Bucklawren Livestock who saw others to £1820.
A fantastic run of Charolais x Steers unloaded by Marlbrook Farms of Jacobstow saw their first pen away at an impressive £1980 (only 11m) with more to £1840 and £1790.
Heifers sold away to £1850 for a single well fleshed Angus in from Bucklawren Livestock again, who had other Angus Heifers to £1800 (23m).
The best of the Limousin Heifers to £1830 for M & V Stanbury, who saw others to £1800. Hereford Heifers also to £1800 (23m) for M Haine of Stratton and more to £1710, £1640 and £1560 for PC, CD & AJC Carter.
Other Limousin Heifers to £1620 (19m) for CP & KL Wearne of Helston and a single young Simmental Heifer to £1580 (16m) from T Wellington.
The best of the Charolais Heifers from Marlbrook Farms reached £1460, £1440 and £1360 (only 10-11m).
Beef Breeding Sale
Cows - The day saw the part reduction sale of in calf Cows on behalf of AT & DE King & Partner of Monkokehampton which topped out at £2550 (57m) given for a Pedigree Charolias Cow which was in calf to the Pedigree Charolais Bull, other similar kinds to £2280, in calf continental Cows to £1820, £1800, £1720, £1700 and £1680 for older Cows back in calf to the Charolais.
Cow & Calf - An Angus Cow (71m) with her Charolias Steer calf at foot reached £2550.
Bulls - A good entry of Bulls with a Pedigree Hereford selling well to £3250 (33m) for Martin Dairy LTD of St Mabyn, with a Simmental Bull to £2720 (47m) for JM Grose of Helston.
Stirks
Another 100 Stirks penned and sold to the fiercest trade seen down at Hallworthy so far, especially for the bottom end types.
No big forward Stirks entered but we still reached £1100 (9m) for a pair of fleshed Beef Shorthorn Heifers sold by Toby Dance of St Ervan.
Back to Steers, which reached £1035 (8m) for a single Montbeliarde Steer from Tom Hannaford of Whitstone, a pair of Limouson Steers to £950 (7m) for CP & KL Wearne of Helston. A pair of Angus Steers to £940 (9m) for Ed Whitman of St Ewe.
Friesian Steers saw a mega £920 (12m) for Anna Cleave of Bude, followed by Blue Steers to £900 for Tom Hannaford, who sold a trio of Longhorn Steers to £880 (7m).
Joe Vernon up from St Minver had a run of Dairy bred x Herefords at only 6 months old which saw huge demand and reached £860.
Back to Heifers, with Limousin Heifers to £890 (8m) for CP & KL Wearne, Angus Heifers to £860 (9m) for Ed Whiteman.
Draft Ewes
A flying trade from start to finish and still a lot more could have been sold, Texel’s topped at £212 from S Davey & Sons of Bottonnott, Launceston.
Suffolk x to £183 from WJ Hamilton of Woodovis, Lamerton. Mules to £165 and Hill Bred Ewes to £133 from G & A Medland of Wilminston, Tavistock.
Fat Hoggs
A larger entry and a much faster trade, overall average of 338.2p with pen after pen over 345p to a top of 364p for a pen of 40kgs, £145.50 from Phil Roose & Sons of Higher Hendra, St Teath, followed by 355p for 44kgs, £156 from Meg Griffin Vanstone of Thorndon, Ashwater.
Nigel Vincent of Lerryn saw his two pens of 44.2kgs achieve 351p, £155. Three vendors made 350p.
Top per head was £159 from three vendors, Mark and Max Quinn of Rose Park, Otterham, AR Hooper & Sons of Pengold and Norman Dalgarno of Tregony, Truro.
Store Hoggs
A good entry for the time of year and a very strong trade, top on the day was £138 from Dan Jeffery of Oak Leaf, Hartland, followed by £137 from Mr P Tucker of Tredale, Fletchers Bridge. 7 other pens over £130.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.