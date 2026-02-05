Cows - The day saw the part reduction sale of in calf Cows on behalf of AT & DE King & Partner of Monkokehampton which topped out at £2550 (57m) given for a Pedigree Charolias Cow which was in calf to the Pedigree Charolais Bull, other similar kinds to £2280, in calf continental Cows to £1820, £1800, £1720, £1700 and £1680 for older Cows back in calf to the Charolais.