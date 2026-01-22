Store Cattle
Not the forward quality show of stores witnessed through the ring last week, but that said there were still 21 store cattle over £2000.
Top call was £2370 (21m) for an eye catching Charolais steer presented by Treleven & Old of St Minver, followed closely behind was £2350 (22m) given for a single powerful Simmental steer sold by AP & DJ House up from St Issey who sold other well farmed Simmental steers to £2280 (22m) and £2250 (22m).
A good run of Limousin cattle forward which drew £2300 (19m) for a smashing pair of steers presented by JM Davey, Wadebridge, further good Limousins to £2260, £2140, £2100, £2070 and £2040 (21-25m) all in from Gwynhallow LTD, Michaelstow, £1920 (18m) was achieved for WT Key & Son, St Breock and £1870 (only 14m) for NJ Blanchard, Bodmin.
SE Eastly, Pelynt led the way in the native section with his Hereford steers to £2100 and Angus to £2020 for JE & SE Eastley, Pelynt.
A great run of 32 mainly Blue steers up from Helston for GHA & MU Faull sold well and reached £1820, £1800 and £1740 all around the 16-month-old mark.
Heifers reached a decent £2110 for a trio of well put together Limousin heifers presented by Gwyhallow LTD again, who had more to £1800 and £1750. Further strong Limousin heifers at £1800 and £1660 for JM Davey.
Simmental heifers rose up to £2040 (24m) in from AP & DJ House who made £1780 of some others, more Simmental heifers at £2000 for KG Teague up from Coombe.
Best Charolais bred heifers at £1990 for Treleaven & Old, Angus heifers at £1850 for SE Eastly and Hereford heifers to £1780 (19m) for KG Teague again.
Blue heifers drew £1720 for P Coles & Son, more away well at £1580 for R Kempthorne & Partners and £1430 for R E Doidge & Son of Stoke Climsland.
Stirks
A really pleasing entry for the time of year where we saw 124 stirks through the ring with 20 per cent of them over £1000.
Trade would have been more varied compared to last week with buyers being more selective on what they are going for. RJ Richards & Sons up from Redruth presented a penful of Stabiliser & Angus bulls which drew plenty of interested and sold extremely well.
Their trio of Stabiliser bulls attained an impressive £1400 (10m) with the Angus in behind at a huge £1385 & £1340 (10m). MJ Moore of Whitstone sold well farmed Blue steers which made £1200 (10m), more Blue steers to £1075 (only 5 months old) for Mark Northcott, Bude.
Charolais steers to £1180 (11m) for Pickard & Son, Stratton who had more at £1030 (8m) followed by Limousin steers at £1150 (10m) for CP & KL Wearne, Helston and £1100 for MJ Moore at only 5 months old.
Heifers to £1120 (10m) for a smart pair of Charolais heifers in from MJ Moore again and Angus to £900 (9m) for RJ Richards & Sons.
Draft Ewes
A very fast trade for all weights and breeds of Draft Ewe, Texel’s topped the day at £198 from David Broad of Davina, Tintagel.
Suffolk x to £176 from James Eustice of St Ervan. Charollais x Ewes to £165, Mules to £158. Hill sheep to £135 from Westcott Farms of Brentor, Tavistock.
Fat Hoggs
A smaller entry, due to the wet weather met a firm trade, well inline with the national trend.
The good meat Hoggs in keen demand, top per kilo being 327p for a pen of 45kgs, £147 from Stuart and Kath Griffin of Thorndon, Ashwater.
Two vendors at 324p, Tom Earl of Ethy Barton, St Winnow with 43kgs, £139.50 and Messrs Wadge & Smith of Tresmeer with 44.4kgs at £144. Five other vendors at 322ppk.
Top per head on the day was £165.50 for a heavy Hogg from Colin and Rob Dyer of Kingswood, Cardinham.
Store Hoggs
A smaller entry but a very strong trade, top on the day was £134.50 for wool hoggs from Tom Earl of Ethy Barton, St Winnow. Shorn Lambs to £129 from Richard Jenkin or Werrington.
