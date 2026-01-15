Store Cattle
A remarkable run of top-quality, well-presented store cattle forward for the second sale of the year, resulting in some standout returns with 78 store cattle breaking the £2000 mark.
All steers forward averaged £1776, and heifers averaged £1586, to a top call of an impressive £2410 for a pair of forward, eye-catching Charolais steers presented by AR Hooper & Sons, Crackington Haven, who led the way with more Charolais steers leaving the ring at £2390, £2370, £2320 and £2250, all around 18–22 months of age.
A single but huge Limousin steer achieved a whopping £2400 (24m), with more to £2210 for AR Hooper again, who sold well-covered Hereford steers well at £2260 and a further bunch at £2160, and a single Blue in behind at £2110 (19m) — a real credit to the Hooper family for an extraordinary run of forward stores.
Andrew Varcoe, up from Withiel, presented a fantastic consignment of 38 suckler-bred Simmental x cattle which soared away to £2010 (only 11m), other steers to £1850, £1840, £1830, £1740 & £1720, only 9–11 months of age.
More Simmental stores to £2000 (20m) in from CP & KL Wearne, up from Helston, who led the way in the Angus steer section making £1950 (21m) for a well put-together sort, more good Angus up to £1910 (16m) in for NL & FM Cleave, Launcells, and other good Hereford steers to £1880 (19m) in for H Jope & Son of Saltash.
Montbéliard steers reached a strong £1860 for the Nute Partnership, up from Halgabron.
TN & M Morrow presented a marvellous run of 10–13-month-old dairy-bred steers which sold away to a huge £1870 (13m) for a single Angus, £1830 (11m) for a single Blue steer and £1780 (11m) for a single Black Limousin steer.
Other good but young Limousin steers reached £1770 (12m) in from Toby Dance, St Ervan.
Heifers reached £2380 (21m) for some full-of-meat Hereford heifers in from AR Hooper again, who had more of the same types away at £2220, £2120 and £2080, Charolais heifers off the same farm to £2070 (20m), other Charolais heifers to £1860 (20m) for JD Santo, Lostwithiel.
Blue heifers to £2000 for H Jope & Son, with more to £1840 for JD Santo and £1700 for CP & KL Wearne.
Andrew Varcoe back in with his well-bred Simmental heifers at only 10 months old hitting an impressive £1760, £1610, £1540, £1530 and £1370 — a great testament to Andrew.
A serious trade saw many store cattle exceed vendors’ expectations by £100–£150 — if you’ve got stores around, get them tested and make the most of it.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
Stirks - A superb run of stirks forward with 107 stirks and weaned calves selling to a smoking hot trade, with many well-farmed dairy-bred six-month-old sorts making £1100+ to huge top call of £1520 given for a grand bunch of four Limousin steers at only 11-12 months old in for Toby Dance of St Ervan.
This was followed by 7 month old Limousin steers away well at £1210 in from TN & M Morrow, Truro who sold a trio of 6 month old Blue steers to a whopping £1220, other well-presented Blue steers to £1160 and £1050 (6m) in from R Kempthorne & Partners, St Tudy.
Strong Hereford steers to £1145 (7m) in from TN & M Morrow who sold Longhorns to £980 followed by Angus steers to £855 (6m) from JE & SJ Dennis, Hartland.
Friesian steers saw good demand and reached £845 (7m) for TN & M Morrow and £795 for DEJ & S Bray, Bodmin.
Heifers reached £1000 (6m) for some very sweet Blues in from R Kempthorne & Partners, others to £915 from the same farm and £940 for TN & M Morrow.
Angus heifers at £980 (13m) for Jimmy & Walter Tucker, St Clether, Hereford heifers to £920 (7m) for TN & M Morrow and some Pure Devons to £840 for RJ & CM Franklin, Trebarwith.
Weaned Calves - A penful of weaned calves in from John Varcoe, St Wenn reached £640 (3m) for a pair of Limousins bulls, others to £500 (2m) and Hereford bulls to £500 & £480 (2-3m) from the same farm.
Draft Ewes
A very fast trade for all 368 on offer, Phil Collett of Treforda, Boscastle topped the day at £200 for his Texel’s with his second pen realising £193.
Suffolk x Ewes to £181 from David Piper of Tregustick, Bodmin. Mules to £158 and Mashams to £143 sold by Swaddledown Farms, Bratton Clovelly. Hill Bred Ewes to £130 from PW Harper of Part Greylake.
Fat Lambs
A good entry of 479 met a slightly easier trade which has been seen throughout the country in the past few days, overall average on the day was 320.1ppkilo, with the good meat Hoggs topping at 337p for two pens of 43kgs, £145 from David Broad of Davina, Tintagel, followed by 334p for a pen of 44.2kgs, £147.50 from Nigel Vincent of Lerryn.
The Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy had a good run of Hoggs which topped at 333p for two pens of 40.6kgs, £135. Heavies topped at £168 from Colin Burrows of Welcombe, Bideford.
Store Lambs
A much larger entry of 570 and a strong trade, top being £135 from Mr Maloney of Beeched Farm, Tavistock, followed by £133 for Charollais x from D & S Stanbury of Great Kellow Farm, Lansallos.
Several other vendors realised around £130.
Comments
