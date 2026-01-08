A much larger entry of 643 Fat Hoggs and a very strong trade from start to finish and a lot more could have been sold, the good meat medium weights sold to a top of 354p for two pens of 39kgs, £138 from Messrs Sandercock of Trevilley, Delabole, followed by 350p for a pen of Texel x 44kgs, £154 from Jim Goodenough of Tremail Farm. Graham and Robert Heal of Starrapark, Davidstow saw their 43kgs achieve 347p, £149.