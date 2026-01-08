Store Cattle
A small but select group of 66 Stores sold to a strong trade, Linnick Farm Partnership of South Petherwin saw their 19 to 20 month Stores to a top of £1900, firstly for a single named sired Aberdeen Angus and then a trio of Hereford x Steers also at £1900 and a super growthy pair of British Blue x Steers away at £1890.
Best Friesians from the same farming to £1710. Heifers again from Linnick Farm Partners with their very smart Aberdeen Angus x Heifer to £1750.
D Key of Wadebridge ran in close with a super Limousin x Suckler Heifer at 13 months to £1630 and a trio the same way bred to £1430. A British Blue x Cow and Calf from MW Bate of Launceston saw a young Cow with Heifer calf at foot achieved £2050.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
A super run of Stirks on the day saw top spot going to RW & R Risdon of North Tamerton with their Aberdeen Angus x Stirks at 9 to 11 months saw a top of £1210 x5 and another 8 at £1120 followed by a younger pen of 6 to £940.
Heifers from JS & JM Tucker of Tregulland saw his Charolais x Heifers at 9 months to £980 and British Blues at the same age to £890.
RW & R Risdon back in with 8 Aberdeen Angus x away at £900 and another 8 at £830. A few baby Calves from MP Varcoe saw their Hereford x Calves to £140 and £120.
Draft Ewes
A good entry of 380 Draft Ewes and a flying trade with a lot more Hill Ewes on offer, top on the day was £197 for Suffolk x from WJ Congdon of Tremorle, St Juliot.
Texel x to £174 from SJD Harris of Kelly Green Farm, St Kew. Mules to £165 and Hill bred Ewes to £136 from Martin Bloomfield of Bowhayland, North Hill.
Fat Hoggs
A much larger entry of 643 Fat Hoggs and a very strong trade from start to finish and a lot more could have been sold, the good meat medium weights sold to a top of 354p for two pens of 39kgs, £138 from Messrs Sandercock of Trevilley, Delabole, followed by 350p for a pen of Texel x 44kgs, £154 from Jim Goodenough of Tremail Farm. Graham and Robert Heal of Starrapark, Davidstow saw their 43kgs achieve 347p, £149.
A strong trade for all heavies, with a large smart run of Texel x Mule from Mark and Max Quinn of Rose Park, Otterham topping the day at £163.50. On the day there was 10 pens between £160 to £163 from other vendors.
Store Hoggs
A good entry of 446 Store Hoggs and a very strong trade, top on the day was £138 for Suffolk x from Messrs RG & KA Nankivell of Tregregnan, Bodmin who also topped the Texel x Hoggs at £137.
