DOG owners across the region are being asked to contribute to a new survey about sheep worrying.
As part of its ongoing work to highlight the issue of sheep worrying, the National Sheep Association (NSA) is launching its latest survey on the topic, for the first time, aimed at dog owners.
For thirteen years, the NSA has gathered data on the major problem of sheep worrying. Sheep worrying occurs when a dog chases or physically attacks sheep causing significant stress to the sheep and subsequent problems that can include miscarriage of lambs, physical injury and in many cases, death of the animals affected.
To continue to raise awareness of these incidents and find ways of improving education, guidance and cooperation NSA is inviting dog owners from across the UK to contribute to the new survey. The survey can be completed on the NSA website by visiting www.sheepworrying.org.uk.
NSA chief executive Phil Stocker comments: “Sheep farmers across the UK nations are regularly faced with the dreadful consequences of sheep worrying by dogs. Attacks not only compromise animal welfare but also cause great stress, anxiety and financial loss to farmers themselves.
“NSA urges dog owners to complete this year’s survey and encourages organisations to share it amongst their networks. All contributions help to create a more accurate representation of the matter, critical for NSA when is working towards increased understanding of the problem, whether that be amongst the dog owning population, farmers or those responsible for legislating on the issue.”
Survey results are shared with interested parties each spring. The timing is significant as it helps to highlight the issue at an especially important time for UK sheep farmers when many ewes are in the final stages of pregnancy or have young, vulnerable lambs, meaning the risk of miscarriage or mismothering due to stress from an attack is increased.
Comments
