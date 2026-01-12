RESIDENTS are being invited to share their views on the future of the Saltash Library Hub as part of a new consultation launched by Saltash Town Council.
The council is seeking feedback to help improve the library hub and ensure it continues to meet the needs of the local community.
People are being asked how they currently use the facility, which services they value most, and what new ideas or activities they would like to see introduced.
The survey takes only a few minutes to complete – and participants can enter a prize draw to win a £25 local gift card. It is available online with printed copies also accessible at The Guildhall.
