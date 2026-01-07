Gareth Jones, head of member engagement at British Wool, said: “This competition reflects our continued commitment to supporting and engaging with the next generation of farmers. ‘Ewe and your Views’ will be an excellent opportunity for young farmers to demonstrate their social media skills, engaging with others from the industry, as well as consumers. The competition will lead us nicely into February were, for the eighth year in succession, we’ll be launching our offer of 50% off any shearing course to all young farmers.”