“It is sometimes easy to forget that we have seen notable successes, from our campaign to strengthen the law around attacks on livestock, our lobbying work around planning system reforms to an NFU-led amendment on renters’ rights. We secured concessions on beef access to the US market while US imports were restricted to a limited quota of hormone-free beef and we successfully secured the re-opening of the SFI application window and a roll-over of Countryside Stewardship Mid-Tier agreements after several months of campaigning , benefitting thousands of farmers. It’s also great to see that many of the government’s priority actions from the recently published Farm Profitability Review reflect the proposals we put forward in our own submission.