A 75-year-old man said he feared for his life after being attacked by cows while walking his dog on a public footpath in Cornwall.
Brian Gregory, aged 75, was on holiday at Porthcothan in June 2024. On June 30, 2024, Mr Gregory and his labrador, Molly, were walking along the South West Coast Path at Park Head when he was suddenly attacked by a herd of cattle with calves.
He let go of Molly’s lead and the cattle chased after his dog away from him, but not in time to prevent him being trampled and butted. Mr Gregory was assisted by passing walkers and made it back to his caravan with Molly. When his partner saw his injuries, she immediately called an ambulance and he spent five days in hospital.
He suffered multiple serious injuries including a severed artery, horn marks and gashes down to the bone, and required surgery.
The farmer responsible for the cattle, Beverley Chapman of Tembleath Farm was told about the cattle attack on the same day. However, rather than removing the cattle and calves from the South West Coast Path, she added more cattle and calves to the herd to increase its size.
A month later, two local residents were walking their dogs along the South West Coast Path in the same area of Park Head when they were also attacked by the same herd of cattle and calves. They only escaped serious injury by sheltering in an area of gorse bushes by the cliff edge, but one of their dogs was seriously injured and required surgery.
Again, the farmer was informed about the incident however only removed the cattle from the South West Coast Path four days later, when instructed to do so by Cornwall Council.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found that cattle with young calves, which are known to be protective and unpredictable, were being kept in a field with a public right of way across it. Mrs Chapman had other enclosed fields available which did not contain public rights of way.
Beverley Chapman of Tembleath Farm pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(2) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. She was fined £5,260 and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £4,650 and a court surcharge of £2,000 at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on December 16, 2025.
HSE inspector, Simon Jones, said: “Cattle are extremely protective of their calves and even calm cattle can become aggressive if they think their calves may be threatened.
“Given the nature of the cattle attack, it is fortunate that the injuries sustained by Mr Gregory weren’t fatal. On this occasion, Mr Gregory took all the right precautions while out walking.
“Despite being made aware of attacks on walkers on two separate occasions, Mrs Chapman failed to take action to remove the cattle or control risks by separating them from walkers on the South West Coast Path. It was only when officially instructed by a public rights of way officer from the local council that she took action.”
