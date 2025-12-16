According to the organisation’s analysis of the latest Department for Transport figures in its Rural Road Safety Report 956 people were killed on countryside roads in 2024, 72 per cent more than the 555 on urban roads. In all but one region of Britain, rural road fatalities outstripped those on urban roads. In the South West, 113 people were killed on rural roads last year, almost three times more than the 38 people killed in urban road collisions.