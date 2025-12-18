Store Cattle
Auctioneer – Richard Dennis, Fieldsman – Stuart Cornelius.
Store Cattle - A good entry of stores for the week before Christmas, no strong forward stores penned but what was here, sold very well.
Top was £1770 (22m) for an outlying Hereford steer in from M & L Barrett, Duloe who sold similar age Limousins well to £1720 (21m) and Blues to £1540 (19m).
Young well-bred Simmental steers reached £1480 (9m) presented by RT Crabb, Tresparret Post who had others away at £1380 (9m).
Young Limousin steers to £1380 (10m) for CP Button LTD, St Tudy followed by other Hereford steers selling to £1380 (17m) for GJ Sleep, Boscastle and a single Angus steer to £1040 (11m) for RG Amor & Son, Yeovil.
Heifers reached £1700 for a single Simmental in from RJ Hoadley, Bude with Blue heifers to £1650 (24m) for RG Amor again with Limousin heifers to £1590 for M & L Barrett.
Breeders - the day saw an entry of in-calf Saler x heifers due in March to either Hereford or a Charolais bulls, presented by GT Daniel, St Giles On The Heath which sold extremely well and reached £2300, £2270, £2220 and £2180.
Stirks - a strong entry of around 70 stirks which reached £1090 (11m) given for a bundle of Angus steers down from Somerset for RG Amor & Sons who sold others at £870.
Limousin steers to £1030 (7m) for CP Button LTD, other Angus steers to £770 Jimmy Tucker and Herefords £760 for Ben Nicholls, Wadebridge.
A single Blue bull made £910 for PA & JK Dymond, Liskeard. Heifers topped at £890 for Angus in from RG Amor again.
Kivells have thanked all vendors, buyers and staff for a fantastic year in the cattle sections.
Sheep
Auctioneer – Steven Prouse, Fieldsman – Ryan Walter.
Draft Ewes - A much larger entry of 520 Draft Ewes and a flying trade and still more could have been sold.
Texel’s topped at £194 from CH & MK Pedlar of Beacon Farm, St Wenn. Suffolk x Ewes to £186. Polled Dorset Ewes to £169 from Ivor Prouse of North Arscott, Holsworthy.
Mules to £167. A large entry of Hill Ewes saw several pens around £120 to a top of £130 from James Harper of Trethin.
Fat Lambs - A much larger entry of 636 Fat Lambs and a strong trade from start to finish, overall average of 328.3p pen after pen over 330ppk to a top of 347p for a pen of 43kgs, £149 from W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle.
344p was realised by BA Sheep of Treskinnick Cross for two pens of 43kgs, £148. Abel Bros of Godsworthy, Tavistock had a good run which topped at 340p for 43kgs, £146.
Top per head on the day was £165.50 for heavies from Sarah Mably of Higher Tynes, St Teath.
Store Lambs - A small entry of Store Lambs and a strong trade, top being £123 from Dan Couch of Joys Meadow, Blisland.
