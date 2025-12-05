Store Cattle
Nigel Taylor up from Demelza presented a wonderful, stylish Limousin cross steer which took home best single steer in the show and achieved £2400 (20m), another good limousin steer from Nigel fetched £2210 and £2200 (20-21m), further strong limousin steers sold away to £2320 (21m) for a powerful type for John Vokes up from Lockengate, who went on to win the best pen of three store steers with his tremendous trio of Simmental steers which attained £2300 (23m).
Next up was Edward Headon of Trevalga with his usual quality and saw his pen of four well farmed South Devon steers sold at £2260 (20m), other strong South Devons steers soared away to £2240 (25m) in from Charles Kneebone of Lifton.
The Blue steer section was topped by DW & RP Dingle of Ruan High Lanes with a pair of ripping blue steers which parted at £2200 (25m).
The trade of the day was £1920 given for a very neat Angus steer sold by Gayle Bersey of Lynher Valley Angus.
Not many big strong heifers forward, top went to Miranda Clark of Jacobstow who sold two very sweet Hereford heifers which made £1700 (27m), more Hereford heifers to £1530 (30m) for JP & CJ Jenkin of Werrington and Blues to £1500 (18m) for Markwell Farm Partnership up from Trerulefoot.
Organic stores - A handful of organic store cattle which made £1260 and £1170 (18m) for some Angus heifers sold by FT Sampson who travelled up from Penzance.
Bulls - A Randall of Tintagel presented two bunches of well-bred Charolais bulls which saw huge interest and parted well at £1480 (only 8 months) who sold another bunch very well again at £1240.
Suckled calves - 70 odd busk calves forward which again where well contested for and achieved some top end prices.
Charles Master took top honours and won best of the calves with an eye catching group of Limousins which made £1360 (only 8m), others from the same farm made £1250 and £1220 (7m).
Simmental steers (organic) reached £1130 and £1080 for JGA Raymont and Blues to £1020 (8m) for Paul Ovens of Camelford. Charles Masters also won best pen of heifers for his sweet Limousins which went on to make £1200 (8m).
Breeding cattle - A small offering of breeders, with the best of the cows and calves soaring up to £2700 for a wonderful outfit- a smart Blue cow with her sweet dunn steer at foot sold by A Randall of Tintagel and a Pedigree Hereford bull (19m) which made £2300 for FG Hawke & Son, Burlawn.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
100 stirks for our Christmas show and sale, a mix in quality however another very strong trade with plenty of those 6-month-old dairy bred types hitting £1000 and beyond.
Top of the section was £1230 (8m) given for a pair of well grown Blue steers in from Steven Green who made the long journey up from Ruan Minor, more notable prices in the Blue section was for a bunch of five well farmed steers at only 6 months of age which hit a mega £1010 sold by Roger Kempthorne and Partners.
Limousin steers saw a magnificent trade and reached £1110 (8m) for a trio of smart steers in from Steven Green (Champion steers) who sold a bunch behind at only 6-month-old at £1005.
Hereford steers made £1000 (10m) for a pair from Tredower Dairy of Wadebridge followed by Angus steers at £730 (8m) for Martin Wallis up from Helston.
A single Friesian steer saw good demand and fetched £750 for Steven Green again.
Heifers sold away to £1020 (8m) for Steven Green again, more away well to £900 (7m) for Roger Kempthorne and Partners.
Best limousin heifers at £900 for Steven Green (Champion Heifers). Hereford heifers up to £880 for Tredower Dairy again.
Draft Ewes
A much larger entry of 404 and again and a flying trade, overall average of £127.42 to a top of £190 for a single Texel Ewe from Capehope LTD, Treroosal, St Teath.
Christmas Show price for 3 or more Lowland Ewes was won by Phil Collett of Treforda, Boscastle for his three Texel Ewes at £189. Suffolk x Ewes topped at £182 from three vendors.
Mules to £173 from P Littlejohns & Son of Shears, Morwenstow. Polled Dorset Ewes to £167.
Prize for the highest priced pen of Hill Ewes was won by Tom Meeks of Anden Farm for his Cheviot Ewes which made £136.
Fat Lambs
A much larger entry of 578 and a very strong trade, overall average of 325.4p.
The Christmas market prime lamb prices for the highest per kilo and highest per head for three or more lambs was won by Phil Collett of Treforda, Boscastle for his Texel 48kgs which realised 353ppk and £170.
Toby Dance of St Ervan saw his shorn Charollais x 38.6kgs realise 345p, £133.
The Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy had a large run of Lambs on offer which topped at 338p for three pens of 42kgs, £142.
Store Lambs
A lot more on offer and again a fast trade, top on the day and winner of the best lowland pen of Store Lambs won by Graham Colton of Sycamores, Walkhampton for his Suffolk x Lambs which realised £138, Graham also realised £134 for his next two pens.
Shorn Lambs to £130 for two pens sold by J Shipton of Sladdacott, Week St Mary.
Prize winners for Hill Bred Lambs was won by P W Harper of Roughtor for Texel x Lambs which made £109.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.