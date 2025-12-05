Nigel Taylor up from Demelza presented a wonderful, stylish Limousin cross steer which took home best single steer in the show and achieved £2400 (20m), another good limousin steer from Nigel fetched £2210 and £2200 (20-21m), further strong limousin steers sold away to £2320 (21m) for a powerful type for John Vokes up from Lockengate, who went on to win the best pen of three store steers with his tremendous trio of Simmental steers which attained £2300 (23m).