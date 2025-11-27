Store Cattle
As we approach mid-winter cattle numbers tighten up with around 100 forward.
Top call in the store section was £2050 (25m) for a pair of well farmed Angus steers present by DR & J May of Bodmin, who sold a smaller, well fleshed steer behind at £1790.
More angus saw £2000 (32m) for a huge steer in from Bohetherick farms up from Saltash followed by more native steers away well at £1870 for a single Hereford steer from DR & J May again.
A smart pen of well-bred Stabiliser steers attained £1750 and another bunch to £1700 all presented by WE, WN & PE Gribble in from Bathpool.
Heifers sold to a high of £1910 for a stunning, well put together older Angus (40m) presented by C Parker, Luxulyan, other super Angus heifers reached £1770 (19m) for Linnick Farm Partnership, more well-fed types to £1670 and £1650 for DR & J May.
Cows - A good offering of store cows which sold to a high of £2100 for a very powerful Charolais cow (53m) in from C Parker, Luxulyan who parted with a Stabiliser at £1700.
Breeding Bull - Just the one breeding bull on offer which saw plenty of interest for a young 20 month old, pedigree Hereford bull in from FG Hawke & Sons of Wadebridge which made £2700.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
A very small show with the majority of vendors holding back for next weeks show and sale.
The day topped out at £1150 for a smart trio of dairy bred Limousin steers at only 9-month-old in from Adam, Pascoe up from Carnmenellis who sold other well at £1010 and £880.
A bunch of five Montbéliard steers made £640 for TL Sobey, Lewannick.
Draft Ewes
A larger entry of 335 and a flying trade with numerous big Ewes over £170 to a top of £200 for Suffolk x Ewes from T Willingham of Wrentham.
Texel x Ewes to £186 from C & DC Beer of Town Farm, Monkleigh. Dorset Ewes to £169 from WA & JD Old of St Ervan, Wadebridge. Mules to £170 and Hill Bred Ewes to £122.
Fat Lambs
A smaller entry and a very strong trade, overall average of 331.4p.
The well fleshed Lambs again very much in demand and a lot more could have been sold.
Top being 351p for a pen of continental x 40kgs, £140.50 from Lorna Gregory of Hornacott, followed by Tom Hasson of Dunsmouth, Bude who realised 346p for 43.2kgs, £149.50.
Stuart and Kath Griffin of Thorndon, Ashwater saw their 44.2kgs achieved 342p, £151.
Several pens of heavies around £160 to a top of £162 for two pens of heavies from WK Stacey of South Penlean, Poundstock.
Store Lambs
A flying trade from start to finish with several pens over £130 to a top of £137 from two vendors, Cole & Robson of Lewannick and two pens of shorn lambs from NR & MD Parnell of Dingleys, Lewannick.
Suffolk x Lambs to £135 from MP Bennett of Penvose, St Mawgan.
