Store Cattle
Less store cattle this week, but the trade is still holding fast.
Top of the day was for GM & KH Deacon, Landulph with a strong Hereford steer (18m) at £2340 who also had another of the same type finish at £2320.
Their Angus also sold well with the best two coming in at £2280 (20m) and another at £2090 (20m) but also saw another single Hereford reach £1810.
Topping the continentals on the steers was five cracking Limousins (19m) from CC & SM Larsen of Blisland at £2020.
A good entry of Friesians today with the best seeing £2020 (23m) for three in from WJ & CN Dymond, Liskeard and pair from the same farm met £1890.
Seven Simmental bulls on offer today from Choon Farm, Helston which saw the best finish at £1680 (9m).
Onto the Heifers, led by three Limousins (19m) from R & S Moore of Merton seeing £1980 and a single Simmental (15m) from TM Middleton, Middle Taphouse met £1850.
H Jope & Son of St Mellion led the native heifers with a single Angus (17m) at £1780 and another three other Angus (16m) presented by GE & S Whiting of Horningtops came in at £1570.
Cows - A steady number of cows about this week saw a Hereford top at £1560 from HJ Knapman of St Keyne who also saw other Herefords go onto to make £1520 and £1500.
Cows and Calves - We were also joined by two cow and calf outfits today which saw the best at £2600 for a Charolais cow and her Angus calf from JSR Cobbledick, South Petherwin.
41 Suckled Calves - Fourth sale of Suckled Calves for the year which saw the best make £1450 for three Limousin steers (8m) in from D E May of Treknow who also had another pen make £1270 (7m).
A single Limousin steer from B Coon of Penwithick achieved £1260 (8m) with another single making £1160 (7m). Kim Upcott of Commonmoor saw a pair of Herefords meet £980 (7m).
Heifers were also topped by DE May at £1420 for with his single Limousin (10m) who also had other pens finishing at £1180 (8m) and £1140 (7m).
B Coon of Penwithick saw his Limousin Heifer (5m) reach £920 and three Devons from BW Redcliffe, Dozmerry Pool met £840 (8m).
Stirks and Rearing Calves
The Stirk trade remains very sharp with an impressive number of travelled buyer ringside.
Top call today was a mammoth £1480 for a smart well grown pair of Limousin steers at only 10 months old in from D Hooper, Saltash who sold a single behind at £1280. A smart pair of well-bred Beef Shorthorn steers sold away well at £970 for A McLaren, Bideford.
In next was a group of Hereford steers coming straight off the grass and attained £940 for KG Teague, Coombe, with other good Hereford steers away at £890 for Phil Dymond, Liskeard who sold more at £770.
A trio of non-name sire Angus made £900 for Ed Tuckett, Fowey, followed by a bunch of Blue steers which reached £810 again straight out of the field for MS Banbury, St Austell.
Not too many strong heifers to shout about, a pair of good, thick suckler bred Hereford heifers finished at £915 for A McLaren again with a very young, but smart 5-month-old Blue heifer at £840 for Phil Dymond again.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry of Draft Ewes and a very fast trade and with the plain and hill breeds Ewes in the overall average was £126.12.
Texel Ewes to £200 from S Davey & Son of Bottonett, Lezant with their other pens realising £192, £189 and £184. Suffolk x Ewes to £180 from two vendors.
Mules to £154 from Messrs W & R Pethick of Trevalga, Boscastle. Hill bred Ewes to £129 from Billy Nankivell of Treswallack. Grazing Ewes £112-£138.
Prime Lambs
A smaller entry of prime lambs due to the wintery conditions and a very fast trade for all weights, overall average being 325.8p.
The well fleshed Lambs sold to a top of 346p for a pen of 40kgs, £138.50 from Daveys Farm Partnership, Liskeard followed by 345p for two pens of 42kgs, £145 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy.
Numerous pens 330p and over. Top per head for the heavies was £166 again sold by the Stephens family.
Store Lambs
A smaller entry of Store Lambs due to the weather and a flying trade was met by all breeds and sizes, wool lambs topped the day at £134 from RT Crabb of Pensilva Farm, Tresparett Post.
Shorn Lambs to £129 for three pens from J Shipton of Sladdacott, Week St Mary.
Comments
