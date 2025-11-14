Store Cattle
A busy day in the cattle pens this week with 230 on offer which sold to another solid trade with the demand certainly here.
Topping out today at £2340 was a grand Limousin steer (20m) from RT Crabb, Tresparrett Post, followed closely by a pen of three Limousin steers (23m) presented well by Gwynhallow LTD, Michaelstow finishing at £2320.
The same vendor also saw a tidy pair of Limousins (24m) come to £2300. RT Crabb, Tresparrett Post in again with Simmental steers (22m) and saw two reach £2280 and a penful of three (20m) make £2150.
The native section was led by two cracking Hereford Steers (26m) in from WA & MG Northcott, St Gennys parting away at £2050 and Aberdeen Angus steers (18m) in from DJ Keat & Sons, Nanstallon who saw his first three top at £2000 and another pen at £1920.
Heifers was led today by Gwyhallow LTD, Michaelstow with three powerful Limousin heifers (24m) finishing at a mighty £2120 with his other bunches of Limousins reaching £1940 (21m), £1930 (23m) and £1920 (24m).
B G & J Worth, Lanlivery saw similar money also with his pen of five well-bred Limousins (25m) seeing £1920.
Hereford heifers topped the natives with a single heifer (28m) at £2000 from R A Cornelius, St Breward and DJ Keat & Sons, Nanstallon saw three Aberdeen Angus (16m) come to £1710.
More cows on offer this week with a South Devon cow from N J Hoskin, Fletchers Bridge topping at £2300 and another following up at £2110.
J G A Raymont, St Merryn saw their Simmental X cow reach £1600 with an Aberdeen Angus cow from the same farm at £1100.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
A strong number of Stirks forward this week with 120 through the ring.
Another sharp trade today with a top call of £1140 (only 6m) for a superb bunch of well farmed, young Blue steers in from Roger Kempthorne & Partners who sold a further bunch well at £950 at only 6 months old again.
More Blues steers sold well at £960 for Matthew Petherick, North Petherwin and £920 (x7) for Mark Banbury, St Austell.
A trio of Hereford steers in next, reaching £1055 (10m) in from Pickard & Sons, Stratton who sold Angus steers well to £1010 (10m), more to £890 for WL & S Trewern, Camborne and younger sorts to £810 (6m) in from JE & SJ Dennis, Hartland who sold another young bunch well at £795 (6m).
Five Blonde steers sold away at £800 for Mathew Petherick again.
Heifers reached £890 for a trio of Charolais (9m) in from Pickard & Son again who sold Angus heifers to £860 followed by smart well fed Blues which made £870 (6m) and more at £790 (6m).
Kevin Teague presented a bunch of strong Hereford heifers and reached £830 with Limousin heifers to £730 for Mathew Petherick again.
Draft Ewes
A good entry of Draft Ewes and a flying trade, overall average of £128.65.
A Texel from F Masters & Son of Lower Thorne, Warleggan topped the day at £210, followed by £206 for three Texel’s from Phil Collett of Treforda, Boscastle.
Suffolk x Ewes to £187 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy. Zwarble x Ewes to £185 from S May of Stonefold, Week St Mary.
¾ meat Mules saw several pens around £150-£152 from Swaddledown Farms, Bratton Clovelly. Grazing Ewes from £115-£140.
Fat Lambs
A much larger entry of 562 Fat Lambs and a stronger trade, overall average of 322.1p and a lot more could have been sold, top on the day was 340p for a pen of 40kgs from A Daniels of Lewannick, followed by 334p for two pens of 45.2kgs, £151 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy.
15 other pens around the 330p. Top per head on the day was £170 for a pen of heavies from Mr T Matthews of Looe.
Store Lambs
Once again a flying trade for all Store Lambs on offer, top on the day was £135 for a pen of crossbred Lambs from Niki Butt of Galford, Lewdown.
Margo Goodenough of Davidstow saw her first three pens of Texel Lambs realise £134. Numerous pens around £125- £130.
Comments
