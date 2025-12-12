Store Cattle
Around 100 stores forward which sold to a very similar trade to previous weeks, with the latest deadweight quotes not affecting store trade at all.
Top call down in the store ring was £2360 given for a very well fleshed, 2-year-old steer sold by DW & RP Dingle up from Ruan High Lanes again this week who sold another beast of a Blue steer closely behind at £2340. An eye-catching South Devon x steer which left the ring at £2090 for Charles Kneebon of Lifton.
Up next was a quality run of very young but well farmed Limousins in from CP Button, St Tudy which sold to £1600, £1550, £1550 and £1420 (only 10-11 months old). A pair of meaty Belted Galloway steers made £1290 in from AR Finnemore of St Breward.
It was H Jope & Sons who topped the heifer section with a strong Blue heifer which achieved £1830 (25m), Herefords from the same farm at £1720 and their Angus at £1690 (18m).
A pair of Friesian Heifers made their money at £1690 for JCP Hawken, Trelash with CP Button’s young Limousin heifers away well at £1360 and £1300 (10-11m). Belted Galloway heifers to £950 for AR Finnimore which have gone away for breeding.
Cows - A strong Simmental x cow made £1870 (31m) for DF & HJ Blanchard of Cardinham.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
A remarkable entry of 141 stirks which sold to another very fierce trade with buyers in abundance looking to source young cattle with all of today's stirks averaging just shy of £1000.
EG & NB Quinn of Marshgate presented a wonderful run of Charolais x stirks which hit £1350 for their first pen of steers at only 8 months of age, with more to £1120 and £1080 at the same young age.
Up next was CP Button LTD, St Tudy with their usual quality and made £1130 for their first pen of steers at 8 months old, more away to £1120 and £1000.
A pair of blue steers soared up to £950 in from Jimmy Tucker of St Clether followed by Hereford steers seeing £900 for the same vendor. More Herefords to £740 for PC Bloye, Pipers Pool followed by Angus steers to £840 for a big bunch from SM & JM Cole, North Petherwin.
Heifers today sold to a top of £1200 (8m) for Charolias in by EG & NB Quinn again, who had more at £1010 and £910. Limousin heifers attained £935 (8m) for CP Button again.
Draft Ewes
Another good entry of 305 and a flying trade for all on offer with 9 pens over £185 to a top of £206 for Texel’s from S Davey & Sons of Bottonnett, Lezant with their 2nd pen at £195.
Suffolk x Ewes to £185 from two vendors, Masham’s to £150 from Swaddledown Farms, Bratton Clovelly. Mules to £149 and Hill Ewes to £120 from Phil Harper of Roughtor.
Fat Lambs
A smaller entry of 313 and a firm trade, overall average on the day was 314p with the well fleshed Lambs selling to a top of 329p for two pens of Texel x 38kgs, £125 from BA Sheep of Treskinnick Cross, followed by 325p for two pens of 42.8kgs, £139 from Phil Broad of Davina, Tintagel.
Top per head on the day was £153 from two vendors, Trevor Moore of Tilland Road, Tideford and Simon Heal of Gunnislake.
Store Lambs
A smaller entry and a firm trade, with a lot of smaller framed Lambs on offer, the few forward Lambs sold to a top of £132 for a pen of Texel x shorn Lambs from Messrs N & M Parnell of Dingleys, Lewannick, followed by £119 for three pens from Sam Friend of Coryton Mill.
