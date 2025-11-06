Store Cattle
EV Hosking of Helston stole the honors with another super run of Limousin x cattle his top a pair of Limousin x steers wide, long and tremendous rounds behind at 20mths to £2310 his next pair same quality slightly smaller in stature to £2150 and a trio of black Limousin long and strong to £2060.
K.K.D Horwell of Tresparrett saw their run of dairy x Limousin steers top out at £2140 for a super pen of 6 black Limousins long, wide and very well put together behind, their next pen of five away at £2100.
DRJ May of Bodmin back in again with a lovely run of cattle their best a 18mth Charolais x dairy away at £1920 and a trio of Aberdeen Angus x to £1900.
CP & KL Wearne of Helston up again this week saw a super young Limousin x steer at 16mths to £1800.
Heifers, EV Hosking on top again a tremendous pair of ¾ bred Limousin heifers at 19mths outstanding quality and shape away at £2090 and a second pair away at £1910 at the same age.
K.K.D Horwell back in with their big powerful Limousin x heifer at £2050 and pen of six blocky dairy x heifers at 20mths to £1880.
HL Banbury back in the normal market after a break from TB saw the best of his 17/18mths British Blue x heifers to £1780.
Grazing cows from S Leslie, Lewannick topping out at £1660 for a half meat Hereford x cow and J Talling & Son of Looe seeing their older Charolais x cows away at £158.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
A much smaller entry of stirks but trade continues to be sky high with those harder done dairy bred sorts selling very well.
Top of the day was £1070 for a pair of strong dairy bred Hereford Steers in from M J C Hambly, Liskeard who sold others well to £870 and £815.
Limousin Steers from the same farm achieved a strong £870 and £865 with others to £790 from MS Banbury, St Austell.
Angus Steers attained £865 M J C Hambly again and more at £790 for MS Banbury again.
Hereford Heifers reached £870 and £730 for M J C Hambly who sold Limousin Heifers at £860 and £780. More stirks needed to meet current demand.
Draft Ewes
235 ewes and a flying trade, everything in an overall average of £135.29.
Texels sold to a top of £196 from S Davey & Sons, Bottonnett, Lezant. Suffolk x sold to a top of £193 from Andy & James Melville, Trentworthy, Bradworthy who also topped the Mules at £169.
Zwartble x ewes to £178 from S. Griffin, Thorndon, Ashwater. Polled Dorset ewes to £168 and heavy Welsh ewes from PW Harper, Roughtor. Grazing ewes from £120 to £138.
Fat Lambs
Larger entry and a much faster trade, overall average of 323.1.
The light lambs sell to a top of 356p for a pen of Badger face 32.6kgs at £116 numerous pens of medium weight around 325p to a top of 333p for a pen of 42kgs at £140 from W & R Pethick, Trevalga, Boscastle.
Two vendors realised 332p the Stephen family Burscott, Holsworthy for a pen of 44kgs at £146 who also realised 322p for 48.2kgs at £155.
CA Statton, Bodgall, Launceston saw their 44kgs realise 332p at £146. Top per head was £167 for a pen of heavies from Colin Burrows, Tredown, Welcombe.
Store Lambs
283 met a faster trade top being £135 for three pens of Texel x from Margot Goodenough, Higher Tremail, Davidstow. Suffolk x lambs to £125 from two vendors.
