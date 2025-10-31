DETAILS of a controversial move by Cornwall Council to sell off some of its farms estate have been discussed as part of an era of “new transparency” by the Liberal Democrat / Independent coalition which came to power in May, replacing the previous Conservative administration.
The possible sale of some of the estate has previously triggered widespread alarm among local farmers, campaigners and some Cornwall councillors. The council decided in August to consider the future of its estate.
Adrian Parsons, the Liberal Democrat councillor for Altarnun and Stoke Climsland, proposed a motion in September to protect the 10,800-acre estate – which contains around 81 farms – from being sold off to help cover the council’s £1.3-billion debt.
The meeting included a move to dispose of seven farmhouses and associated land.
Mr Smith, of St Mabyn, asked: “Please explain why the decision to sell more than 935 acres of farmland is being rushed through before your consultants have even started work?”
Council leader Cllr Leigh Frost responded: “It does not include the sale of 935 acres of agricultural land. The proposals relate to farmhouses and farm buildings, and adjoining parcels of land. The total land involved is 127 acres or 1.2 per cent of the farms estate.
“There is a very clear intent to keep the estate at broadly its current size. Specific cases require specific solutions – the assessments made have balanced food production, land productivity, land for woodland and optimising the attractiveness of property in the market to achieve timely and market prices.
“The council has not instructed consultants to undertake any work in respect of the future of the council’s farms service, its estate or any particular farm or part of the estate.”
John Conway, of Launceston, a former Cornwall councillor asked: “Will the portfolio holder ensure that county farms are only disposed of via a transparent process with all open to bid, furthermore, that the disposal includes a covenant that the land must remain in agricultural use and that any incidental development is agricultural or social housing?”
Cllr Dwelly responded: “The council’s asset release process is via a public disposal route. This involves either local property agents and an informal tender arrangement or auction through Clive Emson. We do not specifically introduce restrictive covenants into sale terms.” He said that would aid new housing and economic development in rural areas.
He stressed that no whole farms were included in the meeting’s reports of releasing farm assets. “I’ll say it again, we’re not selling farms off in these reports. The seven decisions today all involve homes which are vacant as a consequence of the end of tenancy. Small land parcels are included with houses to optimise the sales value, but this is not farmland selling.”
The council assets signed off by Cllr Dwelly to be sold off were Resparveth (west) Farmhouse at Grampound Road, Lower Trebrown Farmhouse at Saltash, Treburthes Farmhouse at Ruan Highlanes, Treneath Farmhouse at Liskeard, Meudon Farmhouse at Falmouth, parts of Barwick and Furda Farms estate at Tregony, and Coosewartha Farm at St Agnes.
