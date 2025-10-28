THE Liskeard Winter Fair will be coming to town on Saturday, November 1, with today being the last chance to enter a number of classes.
This Liskeard and district annual event is the first of four to be held in Cornwall.
This year, due to the construction work in the Cattle Market site, the cattle and sheep — along with hay, silage and roots classes — will all be under cover at a new venue Calwetton Training Centre, Merrymeet, by kind permission of Calwetton Farm Vets. Judging begins at 10am on Saturday.
The ‘Country Home and Craft and Young Farmers Competitions’ will be in the Public Hall. This will be open to the public from 10.30am with the presentations of cups in the afternoon. Exhibits are to be delivered between 4pm and 6.45pm on Friday.
The president this year is local farmer Derek Gillbard, who kindly provided the venue at the Eliot Hotel for many years in the past.
Derek said: “I believe it is important to support our local farmers, they work so hard to provide our food, often in severe weather conditions and in isolation.”
He added: “This is a chance to meet with them and talk to them about the industry, their produce and livestock. I hope as many people as possible will come to Merrymeet to see the cattle and sheep and then come back into town to see the baking, vegetables and craft exhibits.”
Chairman Mervin Rowe explained: “Historically, the event gave farmers the opportunity to show off their best livestock and produce to bring to market. Today, it is still the chance to recognise the quality of locally produced animals and food, and also to celebrate the important contribution farmers make to our economy and our everyday lives.
“As always thanks must go to all the sponsors involved in making this event a success, it is hugely appreciated by the committee as without them it would be difficult to stage the event.”
Bakers, crafters, pumpkin carvers, jam makers and bumper vegetable growers are all being encouraged to take part, and show off their skills at the Winter Fair. Everyone, town and country folk are invited to enter the classes.
“Whatever your interest and talent, you don’t have to be a farmer, there’s a chance to show them off in one of the many classes.”
Bakers have classics such as Cornish Pasty, Apple Cake or Cheese Scones to compete in, or a Swiss Roll to test their skills. Floral arrangements and photography have several themes to choose from too. Handicraft classes range from woven, embroidered or knitted pieces to items made from metal or wood – and there’s a completely open class for anything not covered in one of the other sections.
Meanwhile, for those who haven’t managed to grow a giant pumpkin yet, why not bring one along before 10am Saturday that can be carved, with competitions open to adults and to children of all ages – creations can then be taken home afterwards to display on the doorstep!
Entry to the country craft and community classes will close today (October 28), with judging to take place on Friday evening, October 31, and the main event to be held on Saturday, November 1, from 10am.
Schedules and entry forms are available to pick up in Gilberts Outfitters, The Workshed, and CQLP Ltd.
