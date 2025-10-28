DRIVERS in Cornwall are being advised to consider alternative routes while travelling through the Duchy, as Brits from across the country descend on the region during the school holidays.
This October half term marks one of the busiest travel periods of the year, with an estimated 20-million Brits expected to embark on a trip away. Due to the number of vehicles on the road, traffic is anticipated to be especially heavy in popular tourist destinations, where navigating touring caravans and congested roads can create stress.
To help with travellers looking to escape the half-term traffic, Mike Thompson, chief operating officer at Leasing Options, has shared this advice on avoiding the traffic at the UK's biggest traffic hotspots - including one in Cornwall.
The A30 is by far Cornwall’s busiest road, connecting the county’s most westerly points to the rest of the country, running from bottom to top. As such, the road can quickly become filled with traffic, and as such, Mr Thompson, suggests using alternative routes.
He said: “Cornwall is one of the most popular holiday destinations in the UK, so, unsurprisingly, traffic can become a nightmare. The A30 is notorious for traffic, particularly from Exeter to Land’s End, which runs through key tourist areas like Launceston, Bodmin, and Truro. Chiverton Cross Roundabout is historically a major bottleneck, despite recent upgrades, and Carland Cross to Chiverton has also been upgraded to a dual carriageway, but delays do still occur.”
“To avoid the A30 traffic, consider taking the A38 via Dobwalls as an alternative; the A390 and A39 are also good for bypassing some of the busier sections of the A30.”
While many residents have their own routes through the county most visitors will prefer the familiarity of the A30.
Do you agree with Mr Thompson? Get in touch and let us know.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.