He said: “Cornwall is one of the most popular holiday destinations in the UK, so, unsurprisingly, traffic can become a nightmare. The A30 is notorious for traffic, particularly from Exeter to Land’s End, which runs through key tourist areas like Launceston, Bodmin, and Truro. Chiverton Cross Roundabout is historically a major bottleneck, despite recent upgrades, and Carland Cross to Chiverton has also been upgraded to a dual carriageway, but delays do still occur.”