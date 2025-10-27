A TEAM of students from Cornwall reached the national finals of a botanical contest.
The quartet of Rory Queripel, Alfred Bradley, Emma Coble and Kate Bidwell represented the Cornwall College University Centre based at the Eden Project, near St Austell, in the Botanical University Challenge.
They competed against finalists from the University of Aberdeen and the University of Plymouth, putting their botanical knowledge to the test.
A spokesperson for the Cornwall College University Centre said: “Held annually, the Botanical University Challenge brings together students from leading institutions to test their skills and understanding of botany through a series of competitive rounds.
“The Eden-based students took third place against their postgraduate competitors, showcasing their expertise and passion for the subject.
“Supported by Cornwall College University Centre programme staff Dr Tim Pettitt and Dr Jorge Martinez-Fortun, the group also benefited from the opportunity to network with professionals, attend the Student Botany Festival and gain valuable insights from across the sector.
“Their success highlights the quality of higher education opportunities available through Cornwall College University Centre at the Eden Project, who offer both foundation and bachelor’s degrees in horticulture and plant science.
“Cornwall College University Centre delivers sustainable education through a unique partnership between Cornwall College Group and the Eden Project.
“Here students learn in a world-class botanical environment and are encouraged to engage with real-world challenges.”
Dr Jorge Martinez-Fortun said: “What a brilliant event to celebrate botany in the UK! With Rory, Alfred, Emma and Kate making it all the way to the Botanical University Challenge finals, they showed they are among the best botany students in the country.
“The students had a great chance to network, attend specialised workshops and test their knowledge among the top universities in the UK. It was an inspiring experience for everyone involved and we are very proud of the students.”
