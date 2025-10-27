In what has been a quite disastrous month for Reform UK in Cornwall, deputy leader Cllr Rowland O’Connor not only stepped down from his role but also from Reform itself, becoming a Standalone Independent, at the beginning of October. He said: “Remaining within the party was limiting my ability to speak and act freely for our community.” He told his ward members in St Columb Major, St Mawgan and St Wenn he could now serve them “without party influence”.