Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 25 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 9.30am October 13 to 6pm October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am January 2 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to 8pm February 20 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
And a further 20 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 6am October 27 to 3.30pm November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm October 27 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Canon's Town traffic signals for Wildanet works.
• A38, from 7pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Liskeard lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A38, from 7pm October 28 to 5am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot temporary traffic signals for Wildanet works.
• A38, from 7pm October 28 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Menheniot to Lower Clicker lane closure for resurfacing.
• A30, from 8pm October 28 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers carriageway closure for bridge works, diversion via Dudnance Lane, Wilson Way and A3047.
• A38, from 9pm October 29 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford - multiway traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A30, from 9pm October 29 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Bodmin to Temple - lane closures for barrier repairs.
• A38, from 7pm October 30 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Both Directions Menheniot exit and entry slip roads closed for resurfacing, diversions, WB exit via B3252, B3251, WB entry via B3251, B3252, EB exit via Trerulefoot and return.
• A38, from 7pm October 31 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Moorswater entry slip road closure for resurfacing, diversion via New Road, B3254, Barras Street, Pound Street, Castle Street, Plymouth Road, A390 and A38.
• A30, from 8pm October 31 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to St Erth carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via B3301 through Hayle.
• A30, from 6am November 2 to 6pm December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 9.30am November 3 to 6pm December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 7pm November 3 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Canon's Town traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria entry slip closure installed by Wildanet for utility chamber works, diversion via - A30 eastbound to Innis down and return southbound, A30.
• A30, from 8pm November 3 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Chy-An-Mor Roundabout to Newtown Roundabout, junction carriageway closed for carriageway resurfacing works. Diversion via minor road through Longrock.
• A30, from 7pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Victoria lane closure installed by Wildanet for utility chamber works.
• A30, from 8pm November 5 to 6am November 6, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam to Lifton carriageway closed for inspection/survey works. Diversion via A388.
• A30, from 8pm November 6 to 6am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A30 westbound, Lifton to Pennygillam carriageway closed for inspection/survey works. Diversion via A388.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.