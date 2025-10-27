THE leader of Cornwall Council has said that new arrangements to protect the future of the Cornwall Airport Newquay to London air link will be confirmed shortly after its incumbent operator suspended operations.
Eastern Airways, which has operated routes from Cornwall Airport Newquay to various destinations, including London under the ‘Public Service Obligation’ (PSO) subsidised route, is set to go into administration, it is understood.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has confirmed that the stricken airline has suspended operations.
A spokesperson for the CAA said: “Eastern Airways, which operated regional services from airports across the United Kingdom, has suspended operations.
“All Eastern Airways operated flights are now cancelled. Therefore, please do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating.
“Eastern Airways customers are therefore urged to make their own alternative travel arrangements via other airlines, rail or coach operators.
Selina Chadha, consumer and markets director at the UK Civil Aviation Authority, added: “We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Eastern Airways flights are cancelled. Eastern Airways customers should visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website for the latest information.”
With the likely demise of Eastern Airways directly affecting Cornwall Airport Newquay’s operations, Cllr Leigh Frost has confirmed that its contract to operate the publically subsidised route to London was set to expire shortly and that efforts to secure a new operator were already underway.
He warned that there was likely to be no service between Newquay and London for around a month while an interim operator was found for the route in order to continue the ‘vital’ air link.
Cllr Frost, the Cornwall Council leader said: "We are aware of the situation with Eastern Airways, the current provider of the Cornwall to London Public Service Obligation (PSO) air link. Eastern's contract was coming to an end, and therefore the process to appoint a new operator is already well underway.
“There will be a short-term loss of service of around a month until an interim provider is in place, but we hope to have new arrangements confirmed shortly to ensure this vital air link continues to connect Cornwall with the capital."
