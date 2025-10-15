PUBLIC notices cover a range of applications, ranging from licensing applications for liqueur or entertainment to planning applications, roadworks and other works. Their intention is to inform communities of the latest plans in their area and such applications are considered for approval or refusal by local authorities. Here are some of the latest applications submitted to Cornwall Council in South East Cornwall.
Amendment to licence applications
AN application for the variation of a premises licence has been submitted to Cornwall Council for a business in Fowey.
Kate Goodey has submitted a licence application for the variation of a premises licence for their business at Crumbs Café, 31-35 Fore Street, Fowey, PL23 1AH.
As part of the present requirements for the licensing of the sale and consumption of alcohol, businesses are required to advertise their proposals in a local newspaper in order that residents can be informed and make representations in respect of it.
In this application, Ms Goodey is seeking to vary their licence with a change of licensing hours.
If granted, it would be permitted for the licensing hours to become Monday to Sunday, 10am until 9pm.
Any interested party or responsible authority to this application may do so by writing to Licensing Team, Cornwall Council, New County Hall, Truro, TR1 3AY or email [email protected] on or before November 6.
More details on this application can be found on the Public Notice Portal.
Road closures
LOSTWITHIEL: Several roads in Lostwithiel are set for an overnight road closure in order to undertake cabling works.
Bodmin Hill, Couchwell Lane and Duke Street in Lostwithiel are scheduled to be closed between October 31 and November 1 between 9pm and 6am.
LOOE: North Road in West Looe is set to be closed between November 10 and December 5 in order for gas mains replacement works to be undertaken. The road closure will be in place for 24 hours a day, including weekends.
FOWEY: New Road, in Lanteglos, Fowey is set to be closed between November 16 for one day in order to undertake pole replacement works between 6am and 4pm.
