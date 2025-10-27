SEA Cadets from across Cornwall gathered at the historic port of Charlestown, near St Austell, for a Trafalgar Day parade.
The ceremonial march marked the 220th anniversary of Nelson’s victory at the Battle of Trafalgar in 1805 and celebrated naval heritage.
The Cornwall District Sea Cadets Trafalgar Day Parade brought together cadets and volunteers from units across the county, including Falmouth and Penryn, Newquay, Padstow, Penzance, St Austell, Torpoint and Truro.
The parade was arranged by Lieutenant Commander (SCC) Benjamin Nash RNR, Cornwall District Officer, and included a formal inspection by Commander R Turrell RN, Executive Officer, RNAS Culdrose, and short service of remembrance to honour those who served at the Battle of Trafalgar and all who have served since.
“Trafalgar Day is one of the most important occasions in the Sea Cadet year,” said Lt Cdr Nash. “It gives our young people the chance to reflect on our maritime history and the values of courage, respect and commitment that remain central to the Sea Cadets today. Seeing so many cadets parading together in such a historic setting was truly inspiring.”
The event was supported by residents, veterans and dignitaries, who gathered along the harbour to watch the parade and pay their respects.
Meanwhile, seven members of Torpoint Sea Cadets paraded through central London to commemorate the 220th anniversary of the Battle of Trafalgar.
The Torpoint-based cadets joined more than 400 others from across the country as they paraded in the Massed Band of Sea Cadets from Horse Guards Parade to Trafalgar Square for a ceremony, before marching down the Mall and past Buckingham Palace.
The seven cadets were selected because of their talent as marching band musicians. They spent two days training at a base in Kent, perfecting their drills and marching display, before travelling to London on the morning of the parade.
The parade was watched by thousands of tourists and spectators, and was overseen by Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, former Chief of Defence Staff, as the inspecting officer. Adm Radakin told the cadets that they had “honoured Lord Nelson’s victory” as “excellent ambassadors of the Royal Navy and cadet forces”.
Cadets from around the country are selected each year to participate in the parade which commemorates the victory of Lord Nelson’s British fleet over Napoleon’s French and Spanish ships off the coast of Cape Trafalgar.
Able Cadet Tavy, a clarinet player from Torpoint, said: “It was a real honour to parade down the Mall. It’s something I’ll always remember.”
Able Cadet Bartek, the drum major for the massed band, who lives in Torpoint, said: “We had spent some long days training, but it was a real honour to lead the Massed Band of the Sea Cadets at this prestigious event.”
Torpoint Sea Cadets are based within HMS Raleigh, Torpoint, and are currently recruiting cadets aged between nine and 17. Contact [email protected] for more information.
The Sea Cadets, open to young people aged nine to 18, offer opportunities to develop confidence, learn nautical skills and experience adventure both on and off the water.
