AN actor whose roots are based in Upton Cross has graced television screens for the release of Channel 5’s sweeping new period drama: The Forsytes.
Having previously stunned viewers with Poldark which brought drama with a Cornish backdrop, Debbie Horsfield couldn’t leave Cornwall behind her, with her latest show featuring actor Tristan Sturrock, from Upton Cross.
Tristan, who also featured in Cornish productions such as Poldark, Doc Martin, and Bait, is taking on the role of Professor Sydney Heron in this exciting new drama.
Professor Heron, now married to his second wife Clarissa, he previously lived in Paris with his first wife (a dancer) for many years, returning to London after her death with their daughter Irene. Open-minded and non-conforming, he and his first wife provided their daughter with a relaxed, carefree, bohemian existence. Urged by his second wife, he feels the obligation to conform to the expectations of polite society. His daughter is the apple of his eye, and ultimately he wants nothing more than for her to fulfill her dreams.
Tristan’s fellow cast member Danny Griffin also has links to Cornwall having grown up near Cardinham.
This new series is an exciting reimagining of John Galsworthy’s celebrated Forsyte Saga. The series made its Channel 5 debut on Monday, October 20, at 9pm.
