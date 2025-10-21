Professor Heron, now married to his second wife Clarissa, he previously lived in Paris with his first wife (a dancer) for many years, returning to London after her death with their daughter Irene. Open-minded and non-conforming, he and his first wife provided their daughter with a relaxed, carefree, bohemian existence. Urged by his second wife, he feels the obligation to conform to the expectations of polite society. His daughter is the apple of his eye, and ultimately he wants nothing more than for her to fulfill her dreams.