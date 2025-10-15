Cornwall Young Farmers Club welcomed a new chair during its annual Harvest Festival service held on October 10 at the Church of Fimbarrus in Fowey.
Beth Whell is the third generation of her family to farm at nearby Leyonne Farm. The family graze their 450-strong dairy herd of three-way cross Jersey, Scandinavian Red and Friesians on 150 hectares of land, supplying their milk to Trewithen Dairy.
After a move to London to study a Foundation Course in Fine Art Painting, Beth returned to the family farm six years ago and joined Lostwithiel Young Farmers, then aged 19. She says she met her best friends and her partner through the club, as well as learning new skills like public speaking. Beth says she wouldn’t be where she is today without the support of the club and wider federation.
Cornwall Young Farmers’ Club provides anyone aged 10 to 28 with a chance to meet lifelong friends, learn new skills, make a real difference to the local community and even travel the world!
Clubs welcome all young people - not just young farmers - where they can learn team building, training and skills, community and conservation work, crafts, art, music, photography, and management skills.
Beth follows in her father, Martin’s footsteps in more ways than one, as he also held the position of Cornwall YFC County Chair in 1998. She credits him with her work ethic and desire to push herself.
During her year as chair, Beth hopes to encourage more new members to join clubs in Cornwall. “Following the Covid pandemic, some of our older members didn’t return to clubs and we’ll feel the effects of that for years. Anyone between the ages of 10 and 28 is welcome and I’d like to ensure a strong membership at all clubs in Cornwall.” she said.
Beth says she’d like to do roadshows around the County, something her father did during his tenure in the 1990s.
She’d also like to raise funds for two charities through the annual WotNot Challenge, a fundraising walking event.
This year Beth has chosen The SUsie Programme which provides weekly Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (DASV) support groups in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly and General Purposes Chairman, Marley Lamerton chose Mind Cornwall.
Beth said: “Mental health issues are rampant in farming, and I’d like to get across that it is okay to talk about it. These charities both support that cause, so that’s really important to me.”
Attending the service were NFU Mutual central Cornwall agents, Paul Shirley and Richard Young. NFU Mutual are proud sponsors of Cornwall YFC.
Paul said: “The service was really well organised and a great credit to Beth and Cornwall YFC as a whole. It was great to be there, celebrating with Young Farmers’ Clubs from across the county.
“NFU Mutual is really pleased to support Cornwall Young Farmers. It’s important for us to be a part of the agricultural and rural community that we serve and the YFC is such an integral part of that community.”
