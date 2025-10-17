A RUGBY club in Cornwall has been celebrating the completion of a major project to upgrade its facilities.
St Austell Rugby Club has seen its Project Diamond come to fruition with the opening of new changing rooms and a new clubhouse entrance.
Club chairman Paul Hayes said: “Project Diamond has been three years in the making with a vision for change first created in 2022 with the aim of turbo-charging our support for boys’, girls’ and women’s rugby.
“Plans crystallised during the club’s diamond anniversary season in 2023-24 with the aim of creating a legacy to mark the 60 years since the formation of St Austell RFC.
“As an inclusive club rooted in the local community around the town, bay and the clays of St Austell, over 85 per cent of the players who are selected each week for our senior men’s teams have come through our youth section.
“Our aim is to create the same model for the senior women’s team and to underpin this ambition St Austell RFC now provides dedicated facilities for boys’, girls’ and women’s rugby.
“The refurbishment of the ground floor has delivered: a third set of home and away changing rooms specifically designed to support youth, girls’ and women’s rugby; a new accessible and safe entrance into the clubhouse; two new physio and medical rooms; new office space; and the foundations for a future project to install a lift.
“Project Diamond is the first significant investment in our facilities since the club moved to Tregorrick in 1988. These renovations and improvements have been made possible thanks to the financial support provided by: the RFU’s Impact ’25 Fund; the Mark Benevolent Fund, part of the Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons; Jewson – who were the primary materials supplier for the project; and the contributions of our sponsors and members.
“The clubhouse entrance was officially opened by Rachel Miller from the RFU and Kevin Hicks from the Mark Master Masons. We were honoured to be joined by CRFU chair Steve Murley and honorary secretary Jane Bell.
“Fittingly it was also the club’s annual ladies day with over 80 enjoying an afternoon tea. Jennie Walker of Kernow Soroptimists presented two ‘soroptimist’ rugby balls to the St Austell Valkyries.
“The following day, the ribbon into the new changing rooms and showers was cut by the St Austell U12s, 14s and U16s girls’ teams. Their excitement was palpable, and they were delighted to be the first ever users along with the girls from Launceston and Liskeard-Looe.
“We were delighted to be joined for the occasion by St Austell mayor Cllr Colin Hamilton along with guests from the Mark Master Masons including provincial grand master Peter Furness. The Kernow Soroptimists presented two rugby balls to St Austell Girls.
“CRFU were again present in full support with chair Steve Murley, honorary treasurer Ashley Shopland and RFU councillor and Cornwall Women’s team manager David Saunter joining us for the afternoon.
“We are extremely grateful for the dedication and professionalism of our build partner R & R A Daniel Building Contractors.”
