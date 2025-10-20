New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 21 of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: ABM Catering at Livewest Cafe, Tolvaddon Energy Park, Tolvaddon, Camborne; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: The Mockingbird at Unit 3, Nalders Court, Pydar Street, Truro; rated on October 15
• Rated 5: The Rebellion Coffee House Limited at 32 Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 15
• Rated 5: Piran Thai at 1 St Pirans Road, Perranporth, Cornwall; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Stratton Hospital at Hospital Road, Stratton, Bude, Cornwall; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Projecteightythree Ltd at Unit 2, Wesley Yard, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 9
• Rated 5: Hakes Kitchen at St Ives Rugby Football Club, Alexandra Road, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: Moomaid Of Zennor St Ives at Waterside Gallery, Street A Pol, St Ives, Cornwall; rated on October 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Slipway Hotel, Bar And Restaurant at Slipway Hotel, Middle Street, Port Isaac, Cornwall; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: Kings Arms Luxulyan at Kings Arms, Bridges, Luxulyan, Bodmin; rated on October 14
• Rated 5: Victory Inn at The Victory Inn, Victory Hill, St Mawes, Truro; rated on October 14
• Rated 5: Walkabout Newquay at The Walkabout Inn, The Crescent, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 13
Takeaways
Plus seven ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pysk Hag Asklos at 39 Chariot Road, Illogan Highway, Redruth, Cornwall; rated on October 17
• Rated 5: New Lai Wan at Lai Wan, 23 Church Street, Liskeard, Cornwall; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Jack's Fish & Chips at Jacks Fish And Chips, Cornish Market World, Par Moor Road, St Austell; rated on October 15
• Rated 5: East Meets West at 14 Beach Road, Carlyon Bay, St Austell, Cornwall; rated on October 14
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 28 Cliff Road, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 13
• Rated 5: Smashed Joes at Unit 2, Wesley Yard, Newquay, Cornwall; rated on October 9