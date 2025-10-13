Torpoint
Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions
The Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions recently organised a well-attended coffee morning at the Kingsand Institute, which was enjoyed by all.
The coffee morning included home made cakes and savouries, bric-a-brac, books and a raffle to raise funds for local charities.
This was one of the regular coffee mornings organised by the club and our next coffee morning will be held on November 29 at 10am at the Cornerstone Church in Torpoint and we look forward to welcoming everyone.
We are always pleased to welcome new members and if you are interested in joining us, do get in touch.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
October 17 — Food for Thought with Rev Robert Saunders at 9.30am.
October 18 — A concert with Liskeard Community Choir at 3pm followed by tea when a collection will be taken.
October 19 — Joining with other members of Mine and Moor for a cluster service at St Neot Methodist Church at 11am.
October 20 — Knit and Natter from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. All ladies welcome.
Trevelmond Chapel
A Macmillan Coffee Morning will be held on Saturday, October 18, between 10.30am and noon at the Chapel and Community Room, Trevelmond.
Saltash
Church hall
On Saturday, November 8, in the church hall at 11.30am Cargreen singers and Saltash churches will combine choir for a two minutes silence at 11am. Followed by light refreshments.
On Sunday, November 9, at 11am there will be a two minutes silence at the war memorial laying of wreathes with church service to British Legion format.
Lerryn
Red Store
The Red Store Charity Event will be held on Saturday, October 18, from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the Red Store, Lerryn.
The Red Store will be opening it's doors to local charities/organisations to come and raise money for their cause.
Taking part this year - RNLI, Christmas cards and gifts, Penhaligon's Friends, promoting their work, St Veep Church, tombola, St Winnow Church, with their famous Christmas raffle, Brain Tumour Trust, original art and cards, Cinnamon Trust, gifts and pet products, St Austell Foodbank, collecting food and money donations and Cancer Research, serving tea, coffee, cakes and savouries.
Please join up in supporting these good causes.
Dobwalls
United Church
On Thursday, October 16, at 2pm there will be Knit & Natter.
The benefice’s ‘Vision Day’ will then be held on Saturday, October 18, at 10am.
On Sunday, October 19, at 11am the cluster service at St Neot.
Callington/St Ive
Wesley Guild
The first meeting of the new Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild session, was held on Monday, October 6.
This was a Devotional evening, led by Rev Tim Wilkinson, with Holy Communion. Including questions/points of thoughts. After a time of discussions in small groups. Led to some interesting feedback.
The next meeting will be on Monday, October 20, at Callington Methodist Church, starting at 7.30pm. Held in the Guild room.
This will be a talk on the work of Mercy Ships. All are welcome.
St Ive
Parish church
A concert will be given by The Sterts Singers, at St Ive Parish Church on Sat 18th Oct starting at 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle, will be during the interval. All are welcome.
The United morning service will be on Sunday, October 19, at St Ive Parish Church, starting at 11.15am. Tea/coffee served following the service. All are welcome.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Morning prayer - Mondays weekly at 10am.
Sunday, October 19 — Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul's Church
Sunday, October 19 - Communion at 10am.
Women’s Institute
Maxine Browne reports that the meeting took place once again in the Cross Link Centre at Upton Cross.
The planned speaker was unable to make it but members were delighted to welcome Chrissie Le Marchant who is the Chair of Stoke Climsland W.I. And a blue badge holder as a tourist guide whose remit covers Plymouth. She came to speak about Nancy Astor, the first female MP to sit in the House of Commons.
She illustrated her talk with photos which enhanced our pleasure. She told us about Nancy's birth and youth in the Blue Ridge mountains of Virginia and then New York.
Next we learned how she came to this country, meeting Waldorf Astor on board ship, the places they lived in and their family, culminating in Nancy taking her husband's place as MP for Plymouth Sutton when her husband took his deceased father's place in the Lords.
WE also heard about her interest in Christian Science and unusual enthusiasm for daily baths in ice cold water plus many other interesting details of this amazing lady. Sue Morton led a well deserved note of thanks.
In the business section, volunteers were asked to "man" the WI table at Apple Day to be held this year in Sterts in October.
Viv Trill won the posy competition and Muriel Browne the "Cheesewring" one.
The October talk will be by Ele Walters from Tregovenek Community Farm.
Rilla Mill fireworks
Next Community Event will be the Annual Bonfire and Grand Firework Display in Parson's Meadow, Rilla Mill organised by members of Rilla Mill Village Hall committee.
Gates open at 6pm. Please no glass, alcohol or sparklers in the field and please be considerate with parking where possible including in the village hall car park. There will be a hog roast, chips, toffee apples, glow sticks, and candy floss available to purchase.
Card payment accepted on the gate for entry.
Pensilva
Women’s Institute
The highly prestigious annual Pensilva WI harvest auction was held as October’s meeting. Of course, the customary bring and share supper ensured that everyone was well fed, energised and ready to spend their money.
With hammer in hand, president, Verna rattled through many bids for a range of produce. Competition was fierce for all kinds of fruit and vegetables, jams, chutneys, even a wooden camel full of nuts(!) The highlight was a decorated homemade Christmas cake taken home by a generous bidder.
Exciting news was received from County Federation - Pensilva WI has won the ‘Digital Pioneer’ Competition award for being trailblazers - the first WI in County to sign up to the new initiative of having our own email address - [email protected]
Also, Mary Yates has won the Boslowick Cup, for press officers who have taken the role on in the last year, what a nice surprise. Cups will be presented by Cornwall County federation at the AGM in Truro, where Pam Ayres will be speaking.
Posies were given to members who had birthdays this month; Mary Lake, Verna Dawe and Rachael Palmer. A special congratulations posy was also given to a member who was recently a blushing bride!
The Macmillan coffee morning was a very successful and well supported event – thanks to everyone who came along and enjoyed cakes, coffee, company and some great raffle prizes – an amazing total of £328.70 was raised for this worthy cause.
We are continuing to collect used stamps for CFWI and are always happy to receive more, drop into the box at Millennium house or give to any WI member.
Next meeting: Wednesday, November 12, 7.15pm – Sian Bush will be demonstrating a seasonal flower arrangement.
Downderry
Downderry and Seaton Village Hall
Camp Theatre Company presents 'The Dresser' in the Downderry and Seaton Village Hall, Friday, November 7, doors open 6.30pm for 7.30pm start.
Both funny and poignant, Ronald Harwood's highly acclaimed play perfectly captures not only the equivocal relationship between star and dresser but also the backstage world, a tatty Camelot worshipping a prop Holy Grail. In the year that celebrates the 80th anniversary of VE Day what better time is there for a revival of his classic play?
There will be a reasonably priced bar and raffle. All proceeds from this event will go to the 'Save our Village Hall' appeal. To purchase tickets and for more information about the appeal for the essential renovations needed to the village hall, go online at www.downderryandseatonvillagehall.co.uk
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St Cleer PL14 5EA at 9.45am for breakfast.
Our communion service starts at 10.30am. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Lanreath
Amenities Firework Display
The fireworks display will be held on Saturday, November 1, starting at 7pm at Lanreath Village Hall.
Cash only event. Tickets at gate.
Hot food will be available including hot dogs and homemade soup from 5.30pm. Bar facilities available at Tipsy Cow Bar. Plus entertainment during the evening from the fantastic The BJS Band from 8.30pm.
the Pumpkin Competition and Halloween Fancy Dress will be taking place at The Punch Bowl Inn plus a free buffet from 7.30pm. Take your pumpkins to the pub from 5pm.
Come along and enjoy a lovely family evening and sample what the village has to offer.
