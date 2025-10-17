MAGICAL scenes have been created in a Cornish harbour as filming takes place for a new series of the hit BBC television drama Beyond Paradise.
The harbour at Charlestown, near St Austell, was illuminated with special lighting, and then divers, wearing various lights, took to the water after dark to create more visual effects.
The production company, Red Planet Pictures, had a substantial crew at the heritage harbour for the shoot.
The detective series, a spin-off of Death in Paradise, is in production for a fourth season.
Daytime filming has also taken place at Charlestown for the new season. Three of the stars, Kris Marshall (Detective Inspector Humphrey Goodman), Zahra Ahmadi (Detective Sergeant Esther Williams) and Dylan Llewellyn (Police Constable Kelby Hartford), were seen on set.
