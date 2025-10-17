A 26-YEAR-OLD man known as Trystan but also going by the name of Shinya has been reported missing in Cornwall.
He was last seen at around 4.40pm on Thursday, October 16, in Liskeard and police are concerned for his welfare.
A police spokesperson said: “He may use public transport, but he is also known to walk long distances.
“Trystan is described as a white male, around 5ft 8in tall and of slim build. He has auburn hair which is longer on the top than the sides.
“He was last seen wearing a red coat, blue jogging bottoms and carrying an umbrella. He may also be wearing headphones.
“If you see Trystan or know of his whereabouts, please call police on 999 quoting reference 50250268565.”
