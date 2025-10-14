Originally built in the early 20th-century, the Wenford Dryers once played a central role in Cornwall’s world-renowned China clay industry, with its role in serving the nearby Stannon clay pit.
During its time of operation, it was responsible for processing the china clay slurry piped down from Stannon, which was until 1983, adjacent to the Bodmin and Wenford railway line.
The distinctive industrial buildings stand as proud reminders of that era, striking in form, scale and character, with the auctioneers set to oversee their sale stating that the mostly derelict buildings from a previous century are now ready for a 21st-century reinvention.
The site has detailed planning permission in place, under application References: E1/2010/00455 and E1/2010/00454) for a ‘bold and sensitive redevelopment’. The approved scheme allows for 33 loft-style residential dwellings and five live-work units, that is described as being ‘carefully designed to preserve the site’s industrial heritage while introducing a new generation of architectural living.’
Each property if built according to the previously submitted planning applications, will, according to the auctioneers feature open-plan interiors, generous glazing and private terraces with panoramic views over the River Camel valley, blending history, design and landscape into a compelling vision of modern Cornish living.
“Wenford Dryers is unlike anything else currently available in the South West,” said Robert Jenkins, regional director of Connect UK Auctions. “It captures the best of Cornwall’s industrial past while offering a blueprint for sustainable, heritage-led development. With planning permission already secured, this is a ready-made opportunity to deliver something truly landmark.”
