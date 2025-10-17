A NEW nursery has opened at a primary school in St Austell as part of a national initiative to increase childcare places in areas where they are most needed.
The official opening of Pondhu Nursery at Pondhu Primary School was attended by pupils, staff, parents and special guests.
The nursery, for local children aged two to four years old, has been provided following a £150,000 government grant.
Guests at the opening included Noah Law, Labour MP for St Austell and Newquay, St Austell mayor Cllr Colin Hamilton and town councillors.
Visitors were shown around the new classrooms and outdoor play area, where youngsters were enjoying storytime and hands-on activities.
Headteacher Rachel Clift was thrilled to see the project come to life. She said: “We’re absolutely delighted to open Pondhu Nursery. Our vision is to give every child the very best start in life in a safe and caring setting.”
Funding for the project came from the School-based Nursery Capital Grant and was used to redevelop an area at the school, part of the Cornwall Education Learning Trust (CELT).
The nursery features a high-quality, welcoming environment with plenty of learning resources to inspire the school’s youngest learners.
Speaking at the opening, Mr Law praised the project, saying: “I am very proud that this Labour government has awarded funding to Pondhu Nursery – and to see the result – a top-notch facility that will support the development of children across St Austell.
“This comes alongside delivery of 30 hours of government-funded childcare, which could save around £7,500 for each local family, as well as the Best Start in Life campaign to create family hubs, free breakfast clubs in every primary school and the biggest ever expansion in free school meals eligibility.”
Pondhu Nursery is now welcoming applications for nursery places. For more information, visit Pondhu.cornwall.sch.uk
