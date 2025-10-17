A HOUSING charity in Cornwall has teamed up with a recycling organisation to refurnish it head office.
Harbour Housing, which provides supported accommodation and outreach services to people who have experienced, or are at risk of, homelessness, has partnered with Collecteco over the office furniture.
Collecteco aims to maximise social and environmental value by giving good items a new lease of life.
A Harbour Housing spokesperson said: “Thanks to a generous donation of high-quality office furniture, we’ve been able to fully refurbish our head office in St Austell.
“The result is a more professional, functional and welcoming environment for our staff and volunteers.
“By repurposing items that might otherwise have gone to waste, we’ve not only reduced the environmental impact but also redirected vital funds to support people experiencing homelessness.
“This green partnership is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when sustainability and social impact go hand in hand.”
Malcolm Putko, group operations director, for the charity, said: “This is a brilliant example of how surplus resources can be transformed into genuine social value. We’re proud to work with organisations like Collecteco who help turn good kit into good outcomes.”
A spokesperson for Collecteco said: “Founded in 2005 by Steve Sliney, Collecteco was born out of a deep understanding of the recycling sector and a passion for community impact.
“Steve’s earlier work in recycling and with a community furniture project revealed a troubling reality: vast amounts of high-quality commercial furniture and equipment were being discarded unnecessarily.
“While many initiatives existed to help households reuse domestic items, there was a clear gap when it came to supporting businesses and organisations. Collecteco was created to fill that gap.”
Harbour Housing’s services are tailored to meet a wide range of needs – from helping people discharged from hospital with nowhere to go, to supporting women escaping domestic abuse and sexual violence.
