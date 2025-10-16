THE award-winning Saltash Town Band (STB) delighted a packed audience at the town’s social club recently, raising £750 for Children’s Hospice South West.
Although entry was free, generous donations on the night helped support CHSW’s vital work across its hospices at Little Bridge House in Devon, Charlton Farm in Somerset and Little Harbour in Cornwall.
A band spokesperson said: “It was an overwhelming success. Both the musicians and choir performed to a full and generous audience. We’re proud to support such an incredible charity and grateful to everyone for their tremendous support.”
