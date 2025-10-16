Running every Wednesday morning for the past six months at Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy, the teacher-led sessions welcome families with toddlers aged 18 months to four years for a morning of play, learning and connection.
Each week features a new theme with activities such as messy play, storytelling, crafts, and outdoor exploration. While children enjoy discovering and socialising in a safe, stimulating environment, parents value the chance to meet others, share experiences, and feel part of a supportive community.
Staff say the free group has become a welcome midweek boost for many families, offering both fun and friendship.
