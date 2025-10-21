Sixteen-year-old swimmer Toby Nakamura-Drew has made waves on the national stage, earning selection to the Swim England Youth Squad — a remarkable honour that crowns an extraordinary year in the pool.
At the Swim England Summer Championships in Sheffield, Toby triumphed when he won the 16 years boys’ 100m backstroke final, despite being a year younger than most of his competitors. The victory was made even more special when he smashed the English age group record, a benchmark that had stood unbroken since 2009.
These championships are among the most competitive events in the UK swimming calendar, drawing the country’s top young athletes. Toby’s record-breaking performance places him firmly among Britain’s brightest swimming prospects.
His outstanding form has now earned him a place to represent Swim England at the prestigious Euro Meet, in Luxembourg in January 2026, where he will compete against Europe’s elite junior swimmers.
A pupil at Plymouth College, Toby trains several hours each day at the Plymouth Life Centre, combining a demanding academic schedule with his athletic commitments - a testament to his dedication and discipline.
The mayor of Saltash, Cllr Rachel Bullock, said the whole town is proud of Toby’s achievements.
She added: “Toby has shown exceptional dedication and talent, and he’s a fantastic ambassador for Saltash. Competing for England on the European stage is a tremendous honour — and he deserves every success."
With the costs of international competition, travel, and training increasing, Toby is on the lookout for sponsorship support from local businesses, organisations, and individuals to help him when he represents England in Luxembourg.
With his ongoing success, Saltash could have a top-level sportsman to add to its ranks of residents.
