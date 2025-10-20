THE owners of Charlestown Harbour, near St Austell, are hoping the new lock gate for the heritage site can be fitted on Wednesday, October 22.
The lock gate is a vital part of the Georgian harbour’s infrastructure. It manages both vessel access and water levels, ensuring the harbour basin stays filled.
When the previous gate was damaged by storms in 2024, the harbour became tidal and most boats were evacuated. Since then, the inner basin has emptied with each tide, revealing the muddy harbour bed at low water.
The installation of the new lock gate will mean Charlestown Harbour will once again remain full of water all year round, transforming the look and feel of the historic site and ensuring it can continue to function as a working harbour.
