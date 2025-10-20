Drivers in and around Cornwall will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 9.30am October 13 to 6pm October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A38, from 7pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel carriageway closed for sign erection works. Diversion via the B3271.
• A38, from 8pm September 29 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Saltash Tunnel to Carkeel Roundabout -carriageway closed for sign erection works, diversion via B3271.
• A38, from 6am January 14 2025 to 6am January 2 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 eastbound, Carkeel roundabout to Saltash Tunnel - narrow lanes including 30mph speed restriction and layby closures for sign erection works.
• A38, from 6am September 20 2025 to 8pm February 20 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Stoketon Cross - narrow lanes for construction of new roundabout and housing development scheme.
And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm October 20 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Treswithian to Tolvaddon carriageway closed for resurfacing. Diversion via A3047 through Camborne.
• A30, from 7pm October 20 to 6am October 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Innis Down to Victoria carriageway closed for carriageway resurfacing, diversion via local road.
• A30, from 7pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Highgate to Innis Down carriageway closed for carriageway resurfacing, diversion via A39, B3274, A391 and local road to Innis Down, HGV diversion via A39, A389 to Innis Down.
• A30, from 7pm October 22 to 6am October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, St Erth - narrow lanes for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 9am to 4pm on October 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Dobwalls to Twelvewoods - lane closure for electrical works.
• A30, from 7pm October 23 to 6am October 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers carriageway closed for resurfacing works. Diversion via A3047.
• A38, from 7pm October 23 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 westbound, Trerulefoot to Liskeard lane closure for resurfacing.
• A38, from 10pm October 25 to 8am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Trerulefoot to Tideford carriageway closure for Network Rail works, diversion via A374 and B3249.
• A30, from 6am October 27 to 3.30pm November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Chiverton to Carland - lane closure for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 7pm October 27 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Canon's Town traffic signals for Wildanet works.
• A30, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Temple to Bolventor - lane closure for inspection/surveys.
• A30, from 8pm October 28 to 6am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Avers carriageway closure for bridge works, diversion via Dudnance Lane, Wilson Way and A3047.
• A38, from 9pm October 29 to 6am October 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Tideford - multiway traffic lights for installation of new average speed cameras.
• A30, from 8pm October 31 to 5am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions Loggans Moor to St Erth carriageway closure for drainage works, diversion via B3301 through Hayle.
• A30, from 6am November 2 to 6pm December 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 9.30am November 3 to 6pm December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Tolvaddon to Blackwater, lane closure for bridge works.
• A30, from 7pm November 3 to 6am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 both directions St Erth to Canon's Town traffic signals for BT works.
• A30, from 7pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Victoria entry slip closure installed by Wildanet for utility chamber works, diversion via - A30 eastbound to Innis down and return southbound, A30.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.