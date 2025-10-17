AN author has written a new book about motorcycle champions, including some from Cornwall.
Jeremy Jackson, from St Austell, will be launching the book at 2pm on Sunday, October 26, at Lostwithiel Community Centre.
The book, with the title “Champions 6, A New Motorcycle Pick & Mix”, has 19 stories covering enduro, grasstrack, hillclimbing, long track, road racing, moto-X, sidecar cross, speedway, supermoto and trials. Names featured from Cornwall include Mark Simmonds, the Lawer family and Finlay Rule.
Jeremy will be signing copies and talking to current and past riders at the launch. There also will be a raffle in aid of the Auto Cycle Union Benevolent Fund.
In addition, there will be some competition bikes on show at the event.
