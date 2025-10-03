EXCITEMENT is building at an historic heritage harbour in Cornwall as a “huge milestone” in a regeneration project approaches.
The owners of Charlestown Harbour, near St Austell, are awaiting the arrival of a new lock gate which will once again mean the inner harbour remains full of water all year round.
The previous ageing lock gate failed in stormy weather last year and since then the harbour has been tidal.
A Charlestown Harbour spokesperson said: “We’re excited to share some big news from Charlestown Harbour – after months of preparation, our brand-new lock gate is on its way and will be installed in the coming weeks.
“This is the most significant upgrade the harbour has seen in decades and it marks a huge milestone in our ongoing programme of restoration and investment.
“The 70-year-old winch system used successfully at the harbour up until the gate failure last year has been successfully removed. This is another great step towards our final goal of installing a totally new gate system.
“The retiring winch system is being retained and will form part of one of our future displays – celebrating harbour heritage, paying homage to the outgoing gate and winch system and preserving these feats of engineering to inform future visitors to the harbour.
“Once the new lock gate is installed, Charlestown Harbour will no longer be tidal. That means the inner harbour will remain full of water all year round, instead of emptying out to reveal mud and silt at low tide.
“We know this has been one of the biggest wishes of both the local community and our visitors and we can’t wait to see the harbour looking its best every single day.
“It’s not just about appearances though. The new lock gate will safeguard the future of the harbour, improving its resilience and reliability for generations to come.
“The gate will arrive in the harbour in the coming weeks and will be carefully assembled and lifted into place. It’s an intricate process that will take a little time and, while the installation itself is a major achievement, there are still some important steps to follow before the gate can be brought into full operation.
“Works to complete the winch system will continue into the winter, which means boats will not be able to use the harbour until early next year. These final steps will keep us on schedule for the harbour’s full reopening in spring 2026.
“That reopening will be marked with a major celebration in April – a chance to come together, celebrate the completion of this project and look forward to the next chapter in Charlestown’s story.
“In the meantime, the harbour is very much alive and well. Our pop-ups remain open until the end of October and we’re looking ahead to the festive season with our Christmas markets.
“We want to thank everyone who has supported us, shown patience and shared our vision for the harbour. This is a milestone we can all be proud of and it’s just the beginning of an exciting new era for Charlestown.”
