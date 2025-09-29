Tom showed us a 1970s film about the National Trust, on how the the houses were restored. Dartington Hall was the HQ for Devon and Cornwall. There are 150 miles of beautiful coastal paths that have to be maintained so that it is safe tor people to walk on. The head gardeners had a lot of responsibility to keep the gardens looking pristine for visitors. A large proportion of the maintenance to the houses is done during the winter months. Also the cleaning of chandeliers is also done during winter when they are taken down, dismantled, washed and carefully put back together again. Another way to increase revenue many houses began to introduce souvenir shops in the grounds. A very interesting film.