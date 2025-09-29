Callington
Callington Lions
A suicide memorial quilt to remember those affected by suicide is to be exhibited in Callington during Honey Fair.
The quilt is making its way to London for a private exhibition at the Upper Halls of the Houses of Parliament on October 10 to coincide with World Mental Health Day.
It will join Speak Their Name quilts from around the UK, an initiative started by the people of Manchester during the 2020 lockdown. The project has spread across the country with Cornwall the eleventh county to take part.
Callington Lions was instrumental in ensuring the quilt came to Callington. A spokesperson for the organisers of Honey Fair said: “A chance meeting between Callington Lions Hayley Patton and Val from Brunel Quilters has led to a beautiful memorial quilt being exhibited in St Mary's church for Callington's Honey Fair.
“Mental Health and Well Being Awareness week (October 4-12) is in the Lions international calendar and Callington Lions are delighted this will be part of their annual event to raise awareness and support for those lost to suicide.”
Contributors from across Cornwall have created 36 squares for the quilt including the Tamar Valley. A spokesperson for the quilters said: “The quilt is a labour of love, crafted by members of the Cornwall community to honour those lost to suicide, each square represents a life remembered.
“Together they form a stunning and poignant whole, stitched not only with thread but with compassion, courage and hope.
“As the quilt travels to different venues, it carries with it a message: that every life matters, and that through awareness and connection, we can break the silence surrounding suicide.”
The aim of the initiative is to change the narrative around suicide from one of silence and stigma, to one of openness and understanding.
The spokesperson added: “Having honest conversations around suicide and enhancing the dialogue around mental health will, we hope, reduce the number of suicides across the UK as a whole and encourage more people to seek help.”
The Cornwall quilt has been keenly supported by Brunel Quilters from Saltash. From a membership of 30 quilters, three are bereaved by suicide.
Kathy Fox, chair of Brunel Quilters said "It was an honour for our group to support some of our own members with this very important quilt. A poignant representation of lost loved ones. It was humbling to read about each person sewn into the quilt.”
St Mary’s Parish Church is hosting the quilt at Honey Fair on October 4 in St Andrews Chapel from 10am to 5pm. A spokesperson said: “We’re honoured to host the quilt at St Mary’s during Honey Fair.
“It’s a powerful piece that invites reflection and compassion, and we’re glad to offer a quiet space for the community to engage with it ahead of its journey to London.”
The quilt will be hosted by Cornwall Mind under their Wellbeing Services, and has also been invited to be exhibited in St. Dominick Church for all three days of the St. Dominick Craft Fair, on November 6, 7 and 8.
Wesley Guild
The new session of the Callington and St Ive Wesley Guild will start on Monday, October 6, starting at 7.30pm
This will be a Devotional evening, led by Rev Tim Wilkinson, with Holy Communion. Held at Callington Methodist Church, in the Guild room. All are welcome.
Herodsfoot
All Saint Church
Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 5, at 6pm with Rev Ben Morgan Lundie followed by and auction of produce and harvest supper.
St Cleer
Cleerway Community Church
Cleerway Community Church is meeting on Sunday morning at The Memorial Hall, Well Lane, St. Cleer PL14 5EA. Refreshments are available from 9.45am.
The morning service starts at 10.30am and is followed by a bring-and-share lunch. All are welcome, irrespective of belief or church background.
For more information visit www.cleerway.org.uk
Torpoint
Women’s Institute
Our president Carina Davis welcomed everyone to our monthly meeting including our guest speaker Tom Harvey who gave us a talk on ' The Caretakers' of the National Trust.
Tom showed us a 1970s film about the National Trust, on how the the houses were restored. Dartington Hall was the HQ for Devon and Cornwall. There are 150 miles of beautiful coastal paths that have to be maintained so that it is safe tor people to walk on. The head gardeners had a lot of responsibility to keep the gardens looking pristine for visitors. A large proportion of the maintenance to the houses is done during the winter months. Also the cleaning of chandeliers is also done during winter when they are taken down, dismantled, washed and carefully put back together again. Another way to increase revenue many houses began to introduce souvenir shops in the grounds. A very interesting film.
Dates for our diaries:
Our birthday meal is going to be held at The Bay in Cawsand on November 27 at 12.30pm. The County Xmas meal is at the Hannafore Hotel on Friday, December 5, at 12pm. We are also having a trip up to Exeter Xmas market on Monday 8th December.
Competitions:
Flower of the month: 1st Jean Morgan; 2nd Sandy Luscombe
Letter P: 1st Jean Morgan; 2nd Sylvia White; 3rd Sandy Luscombe
A lovely evening was had by all. Our next meeting will be on October 22 in St James Church Hall at 7.30pm, all newcomers are welcome.
St Ive
St Ive Parish Church
The united morning service will be on Sunday, October 5, at St Ive Parish Church, starting at 11.15am. Tea/coffee to follow the service. All are welcome.
A Mass Male Voice Choir Concert, is to take place at St Ive Parish Church. On Saturday, October 11, starting at 7pm. There will be a bar.
A raffle will be held and this along with refreshments will take place after the singing. All are welcome.
A concert will be given by The Sterts Singers, at St Ive Parish Church on Saturday, October 18, starting at 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle, will be during the interval. All are welcome.
St Pinnock
Connon Methodist Church
October 3 - Food for Thought with Rev Robert Saunders at 9.30am.
October 4 - Afternoon Tea from 2.30pm.
October 5 - Sunday service (Locally arranged ) at 10am.
October 6 - Knit and Natter from 1.30pm to 3.30pm.
Botusfleming
St Mary’s Church
Sunday, October 12, Harvest Communion 11.15am followed by lunch in the hall.
Wednesday, October 15, Sung Evensong 6.30pm with the combined choir including exerts from Haydn's Creation, Joseph Dreamcoat and Sankey's Bringing in the sheaves.Light refreshments in church after.
Saturday, October 18, the church is hosting an auction in The Rising Sun at 6.30pm.
Linkinhorne
St Melor’s Church
Mondays weekly — Morning prayer at 10am.
Sunday, October 6 — Harvest Evensong at 6.30pm.
St Paul’s Church
Sunday, October 6 — All Age service at 10am.
Patronal Festival
This annual event took place on Sunday, September 21 at St Melor’s Church, Linkinhorne.
At 3pm a small group made their way to the Holy Well a short distance from the church situated in the valley by a stream. The well has a good spring of water which was tasted by the group following the short service led by Maxine Browne, included the singing of a couple of verses from “All things bright and beautiful.” Thanksgiving prayers were read and the holy water was sampled. In fact the water was used for a Christening in the church a little earlier too. Thanks to Jill Piper for creating the floral arrangements and to Ann & Gudrun Hinton for placing them on the Well.
The small number made their way returning to the church for the Teddy Tumble organised by the 1st Linkinhorne Scout Group. 30 sponsored teddies were placed in a sheet and hauled up to the top of the church tower, the second highest in Cornwall. Scout Leader, Gareth Haimes, Tower bell ringer, Simon Mitchell and parishioner John Harfoot had walked up the many winding steps within the tower to release the teddies, parachutes securely attached for their “flight” watched below by anxious owners!! The winning teddy which stayed in flight for 14.6 seconds was owned by Wendy; second in 9.3 seconds owned by Eleanor, and third in 3.2 seconds, owned by Beau. No surnames unable to be given.
A tasty tea was enjoyed in the church followed by the Patronal Service when the Patronal Hymn written by the late Constance Stephens was sung. Lessons were read by Roy Cooper. The sermon was delivered by the Revd. Andy Atkins, his last in this area before moving on to the South Hams district in Devon. Grateful thanks were expressed to him and good wishes in his new benefice.
The organist for the service was Roger Webster and the Offertory was taken by Mark Harris.
Supper was enjoyed following the service and thanks are expressed to Judy Cooper, and all those who provided the tasty food.
Working Bees
This group meets at the entrance to Stara Woods at 10am on the first Saturday of each month, the next being the October 4, anyone is welcome to help, please contact [email protected]
