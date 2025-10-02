CORNWALL Council and Public Health Cornwall have launched the county’s largest ever survey on ageing – asking residents of all ages, from children to older adults, what it means to grow old in Cornwall.
The results will form part of Cornwall’s application to become an official Age-Friendly Community, a World Health Organisation programme that helps places adapt so people can age well and enjoy later life.
The survey looks at a wide range of issues, including outdoor spaces and buildings, transport, housing, social participation, respect and inclusion, civic engagement, communication and information, as well as community and health services.
Councillor Jim McKenna, Cornwall Council’s Lead Member for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Becoming an Age-Friendly Community is not just about supporting older adults, it’s about building a stronger, more inclusive Cornwall for all. The launch of this survey is an essential part of our application to achieving this status.
“As our population ages, it’s critical that we understand the challenges and opportunities this presents. The insights we gather will help us create policies that improve accessibility, reduce social isolation, and ensure that everyone, regardless of age, can live fulfilling lives.”
Cornwall’s bid to join the network of 95 UK Age-Friendly Communities would put it alongside areas such as Greater Manchester, Torbay and Cardiff. Collectively, more than 30 million people now live in places committed to supporting healthy, active ageing.
Councillor Thalia Marrington, Lead Member for Public Health, added: “The Chief Medical Officer’s recent report showed in the next decade more than half of Cornwall’s population will be over 50. But getting older doesn’t have to mean poorer health. With the right support, we can all live well and age well. Cornwall’s aspiration to become age-friendly is about enhancing quality of life for residents of all ages.”
The Age-Friendly Cornwall survey is now open on Let’s Talk Cornwall and runs until Monday, December 15.
